What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21, Virginia Tech 20
A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 21-20 comeback victory versus Virginia Tech.
Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Rapid Review: Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
1. TOP 3 STORYLINES
• In a week replete with many questions about Book and the overall offense, the unit displayed immense intestinal fortitude on the game-winning drive. Book finished 29 of 53 for 341 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with Claypool snaring eight of the passes for 118 yards.
The two touchdown passes were to tight ends Cole Kmet (eight yards) and Tommy Tremble (four yards) in the first half.
• Leading 14-7 and facing third-and-goal at the one-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining until halftime, a hand-off to Armstrong into the middle was stoned by middle linebacker Rayshard Ashby, with his helmet dislodging the football into the air that safety Divine Deablo grabbed in the air and, after stiff-arming Book, raced easily for a 98-yard touchdown.
With the extra point, Virginia Tech knotted the score at 14 at halftime despite getting out-gained 243-85 in total yardage.
• With Notre Dame's offense in a funk most of the second half, or prior to the final drive, the defense kept the Irish close, allowing only two second-half field goals.
The second was especially crucial because after the Hokies completed a 50-yard pass from Quincy Patterson to Tre Turner for a first down at Notre Dame's 12-yard line, two passes into the end zone were well covered by senior cornerbacks Donte Vaughn and Troy Pride Jr., forcing a 25-yard field goal.
Limiting it to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter instead of going up two scores at 24-14 enabled the Irish to tread water before their closing drive.
Vince Dedario, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Thoughts From The Press Box: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory vs. VT
Outside of the glaring fumble at the goal line for running back Jafar Armstrong he played well on the day. He clearly had his burst back that he was lacking last week and it is a good thing he did with Tony Jones on the shelf. He did not have numbers that really stood out and some of that had to do with play calling and some had to do with a brand new right side of the offensive line. He ran well and with good pad level even though I think there is still another level to his play that we will see as he continues to heal. One of the bright spots for Armstrong was his play as a receiver catching 4 balls for 49 yards and none were bigger than the 26 yard screen pass to set up a touchdown. Jahmir Smith came in and had 3 carries for 14 yards but more importantly he was able to come in and spell Armstrong.
- Senior wide receiver Chase Claypool had a great ball game despite a drop on the final drive of the game. He finished the night with 8 catches for 118 yards and was targeted a game high 17 times. Hokies defensive coordinator stood by his guns and was in man coverage for the majority of the game and at times Notre Dame was able to take advantage of that decision. There were certainly many more opportunities where they could have picked on the Virginia corners and either chose not to or the ball did not get to Claypool in a place where he could go get it. There was a Javon McKinley sighting early in the game for a nice 26 yard catch in man to man coverage but where McKinley really made his presence felt was in the run game. He did a good job sealing the edge on some outside runs today. Braden Lenzy was targeted twice and had one catch on a drag route that if the ball is put on him he most likely scores or it is at least a huge gain. I would love to see the Irish target Lenzy some more, especially in man coverage.
Brady McCollough, LA Times: Notre Dame has a problem that a win won’t hide, and firing Brian Kelly won’t solve
The Fighting Irish can’t fire Kelly, one of three sitting coaches along with Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney to coach in a national championship game and a CFP semifinal. A home loss to one of the worst Virginia Tech teams of the modern era, a week after a 45-14 loss at Michigan in prime time when the Irish were ranked No. 8, would have turned up the heat. But Book’s clutch drive and game-winning gallop kept the Irish moving toward a 10-2 finish and New Year’s Six bowl invite.
By holding out on joining a conference, Notre Dame has put itself in a position where national standing is all that matters. Its fans are left in early November with a No. 16 ranking and remaining games against Duke, Navy, Boston College and Stanford. For the Irish, there is nothing to gain, only plenty to lose, and that’s how they played Saturday.
How much more exciting would it be for their players, even after two tough road losses to talented teams like Georgia and Michigan, if Notre Dame were still at least chasing a championship within a league like most two-loss teams in the country? Once the Irish have lost twice, Kelly no longer can say “all of our goals are in front of us” like every other coach, because there’s only one goal at Notre Dame, and it’s becoming clear that the goal of winning the big prize is no longer a realistic one.
Mike Berardino, Indianapolis Star: No. 16 Notre Dame needs late touchdown to get past Virginia Tech
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – That 45-14 beatdown at Michigan sent Notre Dame into a search for its misplaced physicality, winning traits and overall self-confidence.
Consider the process ongoing but off to a winning start.
Ian Book’s 7-yard scramble with 29 seconds left gave No. 16 Notre Dame the go-ahead score in a 21-20 comeback win against Virginia Tech on a wet Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
Just like that, the Fighting Irish (6-2) extended their home winning streak to 16 games. Brian Kelly’s team also avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since the 4-8 nightmare that was 2016.
“This week was about our team,” Book said. “It was about having that strong love for each other and just going out there for one another and playing for each other.”
Despite entering as a 17 ½-point betting favorite, Notre Dame couldn’t dispatch the resurgent Hokies until the final minute.
Ralph Russo, Associated Press: AP Top 25 Takeaways: Playoff eliminator; Irish persevere
What got Brian Kelly into trouble with Notre Dame fans through the first few years of his tenure as coach were the 'bad losses.'
The Irish lost games to Tulsa, South Florida, Navy, Northwestern and Duke. Some at home.
It is one thing to get smoked by elite teams in bowl games, but quite another to allow basketball schools and guarantee-game opponents to celebrate in front of Touchdown Jesus.
The Irish have cleaned that up the past 2 1/2 seasons and deserve some credit for persevering against Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Hokies have a much better pedigree than that bunch mentioned above, but this is not exactly vintage Virginia Tech. The Hokies came in as a 17-point underdog and the Irish did all they could to hand them this game until the very end.
"That was difficult, but our guys responded," Kelly said.
Ian Book put together a clutch, long touchdown drive that will probably put him back in the good graces of fickle Irish fans, who have been wondering why the quarterback that led the Irish to the playoff last year has seemingly regressed.
As for Kelly, he has a good team that probably came into the season with inflated expectations coming off the playoff appearance. The Irish will be favored in each of their final four games (Duke, Navy, Boston College and Stanford) and if they can take care of business that will give Notre Dame a third straight 10-win season, something that hasn't happened in South Bend since the Lou Holtz was coach in the early 1990s.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Notre Dame escapes at home against Virginia Tech 21-20. Ian Book scores on a Rush TD with less than a minute left to win.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2019
The last time ND scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a game was on Sept. 12, 2015 when Will Fuller's 39-yard Rec TD stunned Virginia. pic.twitter.com/9ZpuFc9YsW
In a game where execution was lacking at times, I was very impressed with @ChaseClaypool competitiveness down the stretch. @NFL is going to love this kid!— Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) November 2, 2019
Have to say, Ian Book had no reason to be confident on that last drive. Yet he somehow found a way to score the go-ahead touchdown. He's a flawed quarterback, but he deserves some respect for sticking with it. #NDInsider— Tyler James (@TJamesNDI) November 2, 2019
FINAL— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 2, 2019
Notre Dame 21
Virginia Tech 20
That’s some season on the brink stuff right there for Notre Dame.
Brian Kelly looking like a lot of Notre Dame fans after that one pic.twitter.com/xqDy7dtSSG— Austin Hough (@AustinHoughTGN) November 2, 2019
Ian Book is my quarterback. To go through what he did this week (from people like me) and then pull out that gutsy drive to win the game... wow.— Ben Belden (@realbbelden) November 2, 2019
I’ll ride with a guy like that any day. I’m fired up.
