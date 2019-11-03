Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Rapid Review: Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20

1. TOP 3 STORYLINES

• In a week replete with many questions about Book and the overall offense, the unit displayed immense intestinal fortitude on the game-winning drive. Book finished 29 of 53 for 341 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with Claypool snaring eight of the passes for 118 yards.

The two touchdown passes were to tight ends Cole Kmet (eight yards) and Tommy Tremble (four yards) in the first half.

• Leading 14-7 and facing third-and-goal at the one-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining until halftime, a hand-off to Armstrong into the middle was stoned by middle linebacker Rayshard Ashby, with his helmet dislodging the football into the air that safety Divine Deablo grabbed in the air and, after stiff-arming Book, raced easily for a 98-yard touchdown.

With the extra point, Virginia Tech knotted the score at 14 at halftime despite getting out-gained 243-85 in total yardage.

• With Notre Dame's offense in a funk most of the second half, or prior to the final drive, the defense kept the Irish close, allowing only two second-half field goals.

The second was especially crucial because after the Hokies completed a 50-yard pass from Quincy Patterson to Tre Turner for a first down at Notre Dame's 12-yard line, two passes into the end zone were well covered by senior cornerbacks Donte Vaughn and Troy Pride Jr., forcing a 25-yard field goal.

Limiting it to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter instead of going up two scores at 24-14 enabled the Irish to tread water before their closing drive.





Vince Dedario, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Thoughts From The Press Box: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory vs. VT

Outside of the glaring fumble at the goal line for running back Jafar Armstrong he played well on the day. He clearly had his burst back that he was lacking last week and it is a good thing he did with Tony Jones on the shelf. He did not have numbers that really stood out and some of that had to do with play calling and some had to do with a brand new right side of the offensive line. He ran well and with good pad level even though I think there is still another level to his play that we will see as he continues to heal. One of the bright spots for Armstrong was his play as a receiver catching 4 balls for 49 yards and none were bigger than the 26 yard screen pass to set up a touchdown. Jahmir Smith came in and had 3 carries for 14 yards but more importantly he was able to come in and spell Armstrong.

- Senior wide receiver Chase Claypool had a great ball game despite a drop on the final drive of the game. He finished the night with 8 catches for 118 yards and was targeted a game high 17 times. Hokies defensive coordinator stood by his guns and was in man coverage for the majority of the game and at times Notre Dame was able to take advantage of that decision. There were certainly many more opportunities where they could have picked on the Virginia corners and either chose not to or the ball did not get to Claypool in a place where he could go get it. There was a Javon McKinley sighting early in the game for a nice 26 yard catch in man to man coverage but where McKinley really made his presence felt was in the run game. He did a good job sealing the edge on some outside runs today. Braden Lenzy was targeted twice and had one catch on a drag route that if the ball is put on him he most likely scores or it is at least a huge gain. I would love to see the Irish target Lenzy some more, especially in man coverage.