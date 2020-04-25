What They're Saying About The Steelers Drafting Chase Claypool
Below is the reaction to the Pittsburgh Steelers taking Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round with the No. 49 overall pick. In what is considered a deep wide receiver class, Claypool was the 11th receiver taken.
Claypool was Notre Dame's 2019 MVP and caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019.
NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin
"What a great pickup for Ben Roethlisberger coming back, to expand on that receiving group that they have. We talked about this all day — this is a big guy that can run and he can go up and get the ball. Thirteen touchdowns last season for Notre Dame, the most since Will Fuller had 15 back in 2014. This man is a touchdown machine that will do well with Roethlisberger and that receiving group."
NFL Network Analyst Kurt Warner
I love it. When you look at this team, they’ve built it around so many different things — they’re good up front on defense, they’ve got the secondary, they’ve got the offensive line, so I love that they added another weapon on the outside. They’ve got some good, young receivers to build around with him and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Big Ben is going to be happy when he gets healthy."
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly (via Twitter)
"The (Steelers) are getting a steal with (Chase Claypool). He is going to make an immediate impact on offense and special teams and will continue the legacy he started at Notre Dame."
Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert
“We were excited that that player was available to us; not that position, that Chase Claypool the player was available to us. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, and when a player like that is available, it’s easy.”
Steelers Offensive Coordinator offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner
"I am very excited about this opportunity to work with him," said offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. "He is one of those rare types of a combination of size and speed. His production this past season was off the charts. He finds ways to average a touchdown in every game he plays. He is a point scorer.
"There is no job too small. He will block. He volunteers for special teams. This guy is a football player. He has a lot of unique traits for the position. A lot of things to be really excited about. Gives you a potential red zone threat. He is an outside position player first and gives you the option of playing in the slot as well."
Social Media Reaction
The newest member of the wide receiver room! @ChaseClaypool pic.twitter.com/6kF4xq15LH— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2020
Chase Claypool is a big and athletic kid and more and more Canadian prospects are starting to pan out. #ND #Steelers pic.twitter.com/DlN4UOR8OX— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) April 25, 2020
WELCOME!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 25, 2020
Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/xHX3iyhxeu
Congratulations to @ChaseClaypool. Your hard work and sacrifice has paid off at the highest level. My heart goes out to you. I know you can’t wait to continue catching TDs for the Steelers. #NDFootball #NDIrish #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/fyFJSYJaFw— Del alexander (@dalex3333) April 25, 2020
Yinz better get ready for @ChaseClaypool! 😤— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
📺: @ABC#GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/quSItu9PbE
#SteelersNation LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!! #StairwaytoSeven pic.twitter.com/ZZ5XU94x7v— Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) April 25, 2020
The pick announcement from none other than @JoeManganiello!@ChaseClaypool | #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/JxygWTVxo7— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2020
Thank you Chase.#GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/ip7r0BytDv— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
LOOK OUT FOR CHASE CLAYPOOL— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2020
The Steelers are statistically the BEST team at drafting wide receivers in the NFL.
BUT...
They have't taken a WR as high as they just took WR Chase Claypool (#49 overall) since 2006.
Says a lot as to how much they like him.
Claypool could be the next WR to become a star with @steelers . He’s big, fast and physical with good ball skills. He’s a straight-line athlete w/special teams ability. Plenty of upside #NFLDraft— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 25, 2020
WR Chase Claypool career at Notre Dame:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020
151 Catches
🔥 27 Broken tackles pic.twitter.com/4kBu43DGCV
The call that made @ChaseClaypool a Pittsburgh Steeler! 📞#SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/sdEYkPPBda— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2020
Chase Claypool: 6-4, 238— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 25, 2020
Eric Ebron: 6-4, 253
Vance McDonald: 6-4, 267
Several big-bodied targets for Ben Roethlisberger this year.
Chase Claypool is rock solid in every phase. Was the most dependable part of ND's team this last season. made tough catches, blocks his ass off, will run the 4 core on ST. STUD.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 25, 2020
Rookie WR Chase Claypool says Ben Roethlisberger called him immediately after he got off the phone w/ #Steelers brass. Said JuJu texted him just a few minutes ago. "They've been really good about reaching out and making this pretty special."— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 25, 2020
A message from @ChaseClaypool to Steeler Nation. 🟡⚫#GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/kFYbkqA4FD— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
Chase Claypool numbers:— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) April 25, 2020
-WR11 in a deep class
-Rookie deal is worth $6.2 million with a $2.4 million signing bonus
-Two straight years with a Notre Dame receiver going in the 1st 3 rounds https://t.co/hKC2EhRn61
I wrote earlier about how the #Steelers love taking guys who are athletic freaks with their first selection.— Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) April 25, 2020
Chase Claypool fits the bill. pic.twitter.com/ySbJaG7SoD
In case you forgot about how well new #Steelers WR Chase Claypool tested at the combine this year, he ran a 4.42 40 at 6'4" and 238 pounds.— Zach Metkler (@GZSports_ZM) April 25, 2020
He joined Calvin Johnson as the only WRs weighing 230+ lbs to run the 40 that fast at the combine since 2006.
Welcome to the best city in the world @ChaseClaypool #GoIrish #GoLers— Michael Carmody (@michaeltcarmody) April 25, 2020
No need to “move” Chase Claypool to TE. Doesn’t matter what you call him. U can align him wherever you want to take advantage of what he does best. If you think that is putting his hand down on the LOS as a traditional Y so you can call him a TE then 😂...whatever. I like him!— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 3, 2020
The pre-and-post draft analysis from ESPN's Draftcast on Chase Claypool https://t.co/Hu8GSE4ePz pic.twitter.com/L3xpiGigWg— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 25, 2020
Per ESPN Stats and Info, Claypool is the highest pick the Steelers have used on a wide receiver since Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes in 2006.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 25, 2020
He also joins the club of recent Steelers' second-round WR picks: JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) and James Washington (2018).
