What they’re saying about Notre Dame’s victory over Wisconsin

A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame’s 41-13 victory against Wisconsin on Saturday.

CHICAGO – Brian Kelly is glad the questions about his place in Notre Dame history are, well, history.

Months of inquires about how Kelly views his imminent move past Knute Rockne as the Irish’s all-time winningest head coach (and his same answer to them) will cease now that he has finally done it.

That 106th career victory to jettison him into the top spot came at its earliest possible point this year. Kelly needed four wins to pass Rockne. Four games into Notre Dame’s 2021 season, the No. 12 Irish are 4-0 after a 41-13 takedown of No. 18 Wisconsin Saturday at Soldier Field.

The celebration of Kelly’s new place in Notre Dame history was subdued. He shook Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst’s hand, got a Gatorade bath from fifth-year senior captains Drew White and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, gathered with the team in the end zone to sing the alma mater and trotted off the field.

“I’m just glad it’s over with,” Kelly said, shaking his head in relief.

Notre Dame’s raucous postgame locker room party that included a not-so-subtle playing of Wisconsin’s adopted anthem “Jump Around,” then, had little to do with his milestone. It was more about enjoying a stirring win that highlighted many of the reasons he has reached this point and added even more intrigue to the rest of the Irish’s season.

“It wasn’t something we preached, but something we knew in the back of our heads,” senior receiver Kevin Austin Jr. said. “We went into this game knowing what it could mean. It was a big, big accomplishment for coach Kelly and for our team being able to do that for him.”

