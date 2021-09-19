What they’re saying about Notre Dame’s victory over Purdue

A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame’s 27-13 victory against Purdue on Saturday.

Mike Singer & Tim Hyde, BlueandGold.com: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football postgame show after Purdue Boilermakers game

Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com: Possible 'turning point' for Notre Dame defense comes at the right time

SOUTH BEND – Kyle Hamilton drew the curtains on a takedown of Purdue as he barrel-rolled in Notre Dame Stadium’s south end zone, the football cradled in his arms after snatching it out the air for an interception. All in one motion, the junior safety rose, faced the crowd, pantomimed a pouring motion in one hand and threw his arms upward as teammates greeted him. A 27-13 victory over Purdue, punctuated. A weight lifted off the shoulders. And not just his. “There were a bunch of question marks around our defense this past week,” Hamilton said. “It was a little annoying, seeing the work we put in throughout the summer and understanding it’s the first two games with a new defensive coordinator and that we were 2-0.” Public angst was indeed prevalent, though not unwarranted. The Irish’s defense allowed four plays of 60-plus yards – one more than they surrendered in the prior four seasons – in wins over Florida State and Toledo where they couldn’t protect fourth-quarter leads. There were coverages busts and missed tackles. Pressure vanished at times. Havoc plays did too. All told, it was uncharacteristic. A pair of claustrophobic wins with defensive lapses and blocking concerns didn’t provide much reason to think the Irish could get through the late September and October meat of their schedule without severe dents in the armor. Continue reading here

Tyler Horka, BlueandGold.com: Report Card — Grading undefeated Notre Dame football in win over Purdue

No. 12 Notre Dame did a lot of things right in its two-touchdown win over Purdue. The defense was much better than it was in the first two weeks against Florida State and Toledo. The offensive line protected a bit better. The Fighting Irish (3-0) outscored the Boilermakers (2-1) by 17 points in the final three quarters. Head coach Brian Kelly's team was graded accordingly by BlueandGold.com as a result. Here's Notre Dame's report card from its third win of the season in as many games. Notre Dame Passing Offense B+ Notre Dame was a few missed throws to senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. away from turning a B+ into an A+. Austin Jr., who went into the game with more receptions than any other Notre Dame wide receiver, did not have a single catch. Graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan missed him three times when he was wide open, and he dropped another one of his crucial targets. Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer, who had by far the most catches (16) of any Notre Dame player going into the game, only had one catch for five yards. And yet, Notre Dame still passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns thanks to senior wide receiver Austin Davis and junior running back Kyren Williams. That duo had 167 combined receiving yards and a touchdown apiece. Even when Notre Dame’s top two targets couldn’t get going, Notre Dame found a way to stay successful through the air. Continue reading here

Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune: Flawed Irish find their defensive footing in win over Purdue

Bottom Line No. 12 Notre Dame slogged its way Saturday through the last of three games before it hits the gristle in its schedule, looking again very much like a flawed team trying to grow into its national ranking. This time, at least, first-year coordinator Marcus Freeman’s defense stepped up to the task in a 27-13 victory over Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish offense labored, especially on third down, until ND running back Kyren Williams willed himself 51 yards for a game-clinching TD with 6:05 left in the game, breaking several tackles along the way. Brian Kelly picked up victory number 105 as the Irish head coach, tying coaching icon Knute Rockne atop the school’s victory list, Rockne’s 105th win was a 27-0 rout of USC in Los Angeles. Continue reading here

ESPN: College Football Power Rankings after Week 3

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly knew his team would have growing pains early this season, especially because of a rebuilt offensive line that already is dealing with injuries. So he doesn't seem too concerned about his offense's inconsistency during a 3-0 start. The Irish averaged only 3.5 yards per carry, and quarterback Jack Coan was sacked four times against the Purdue Boilermakers in a 27-14 win. The Irish were starting their third-team left tackle, Tosh Baker, after Blake Fisher (knee) and Michael Carmody (ankle) went down with injuries in the first two games. The Irish won't have much time to get better with next week's game against No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago coming fast. -- Mark Schlabach Full story here

Postgame press conferences

Social Media Reaction

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QU0EgdG8gYWxsIENvbGxlZ2UgUUJzLCBzdG9wIHRocm93aW5nIGlu IHRoZSBkaXJlY3Rpb24gb2YgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9raGFtMzE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBraGFtMzE2PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkR2c1B1cmR1 ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05EdnNQdXJk dWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkRGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hvNjh5VExucloiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94bzY4 eVRMbnJaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyYWR5IFF1aW5uIChAQnJhZHlfUXVp bm4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhZHlfUXVpbm4v c3RhdHVzLzE0MzkzNDk1MzQ0NTk2Mzc3NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbGUgTWlzcyBRQiBNYXR0IENvcnJhbCAmYW1wOyBOb3RyZSBEYW1l IERCIEt5bGUgSGFtaWx0b24gYXJlIFdhbHRlciBDYW1wIE5hdGlvbmFsIE9m ZmVuc2l2ZSAmYW1wOyBEZWZlbnNpdmUgUGxheWVycyBvZiB0aGUgV2Vlazwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyZXR0IE1jTXVycGh5IChAQnJldHRfTWNNdXJwaHkpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJldHRfTWNNdXJwaHkvc3Rh dHVzLzE0Mzk2MjkwNzc3MjAzMDk3NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LeWxlIEhhbWlsdG9uJiMzOTtzIHJhbmdlIGFuZCBpbnN0aW5jdHMg d2lsbCBuZXZlciBub3QgaW1wcmVzcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3VtT2l3aVA1QVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bU9pd2lQNUFWPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgRW5nZWwgKEBQYXRyaWNrRW5nZWxfKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhdHJpY2tFbmdlbF8vc3RhdHVz LzE0Mzk2MzQ0NTMzOTE4OTI0ODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdmVyeSBEYXZpcyBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTm90cmVEYW1lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm90cmVEYW1lPC9hPiBSQiBLeXJlbiBXaWxsaWFtczog 4oCcSGUmIzM5O3MgaW5zYW5lLiBJdOKAmXMgaGlzIGFiaWxpdHkgdG8gbWFu ZXV2ZXIgdGhyb3VnaCB0aWdodCBzcGFjZXMsIHRvIG1ha2UgcGVvcGxlIG1p c3MgYW5kIHN0cmVuZ3RoIHRvIHN0YXkgdXAuJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxicj5XaWxs aWFtcyYjMzk7IGxhdGVzdCB0cmljayB3YXMgYSA1MS15YXJkIFREIHJ1biB3 aXRoIDQgYnJva2VuIHRhY2tsZXMuIFN0b3J5IG9uIHRoZSBnYW1lLXNlYWxp bmcgc2NvcmU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mVEVIUnFTb3Z5Ij5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vZlRFSFJxU292eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2gzZWpVM0g5dU0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oM2VqVTNIOXVNPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgRW5nZWwgKEBQYXRyaWNrRW5nZWxfKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhdHJpY2tFbmdlbF8vc3Rh dHVzLzE0Mzk1OTQ3NjkwNjQzNzAxODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORC1QdXJkdWUgd2lsbCBhbHdheXMgaG9sZCBhIHNwZWNpYWwgcGxh Y2UgaW4gbXkgaGVhcnQuIEdvb2QgbHVjayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5E Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYXhCOUhRTTJI YiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2F4QjlIUU0ySGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Sm9zZXBoIE1vbnRhbmEgKEBKb2VNb250YW5hKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZU1vbnRhbmEvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzkyNjUwMzk2ODUz OTAzMzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgbW9yZSBkcnVtIGpva2UgdG8gd3JhcCB1cCB0aGUgUHVyZHVl IGdhbWUgYW5kIHNlbmQgeW91IGludG8geW91ciBTdW5kYXkgYmVjYXVzZSB3 aHkgbm90PyA8YnI+PGJyPkZpZnR5LXNpeCBtb3JlIHBhZ2VzIG9mIGFsbCB0 aGluZ3MgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBmb290YmFsbC4gT3JkZXIgYSBzaW5nbGUgY29w eSBvciBzdGFydCBhIHN1YnNjcmlwdGlvbiB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JHSW5ld3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJH SW5ld3M8L2E+IGhlcmU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82UWhMY0RB WmloIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNlFoTGNEQVppaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tXNVZxWmRzR0IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LVzVWcVpk c0dCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5bGVyIEhvcmthIChAdGJob3JrYSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90YmhvcmthL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM5 NjAyNDEyODE0MzIzNzEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYWtpbuKAmSB1cCB3aXRoIHRoYXQgMy0wIGVuZXJneeKApjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RleE1SYnpoUVAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UZXhNUmJ6aFFQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZSBGaWdodGluZyBJcmlz aCAoQEZpZ2h0aW5nSXJpc2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRmlnaHRpbmdJcmlzaC9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTU2NTgyMzY5NDMxNTUyMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xsZWdlR2Ft ZURheT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29sbGVnZUdhbWVEYXk8L2E+ IGlzIGNvbWluZyB0byBDaGljYWdvIG5leHQgd2VlayBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05vdHJlRGFtZT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05vdHJlRGFtZTwvYT4mIzM5 O3Mgc2hvd2Rvd24gd2l0aCBXaXNjb25zaW4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2tQU2drVGxUNTgiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rUFNna1RsVDU4PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJsdWVhbmRHb2xkLmNvbSAoQEJHSW5ld3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkdJbmV3cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTQyMDAx MjkzNTIyNTM1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTks IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+My0wIOKYmO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RmbnJK WXFmbzgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90Zm5ySllxZm84PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0Mzkz ODM0NDc2NzI0NDI4ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDE5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCG8J2QgPCdkIzwnZCEIPCdkIHwnZCA8J2Qi/CdkIs6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJ1a19zYXVjZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHJ1a19zYXVjZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28venk0ZWVWSTBtaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3p5NGVlVkkwbWo8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTQzOTM3NTQ3MDQ5NjI2MDA5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hCcmlhbktlbGx5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaEJyaWFuS2VsbHk8L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NP cEphd1VJOGEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zT3BKYXdVSThhPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0 MzkzNTE4NDE4MjU5MDY2OTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDE4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DSElDQUdPIC4uLiB5b3UgYWxyZWFkeSBrbm93IHRoaXMgaXMgZ29u bmEgYmUgZ29vZCDwn5iPIDxicj48YnI+V2VlayA0IOKeoe+4jyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE5ERm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IHZzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhZGdlckZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBCYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3BEaTBuZWdzaXYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wRGkwbmVnc2l2PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbGxlZ2UgR2FtZURheSAoQENvbGxlZ2VHYW1lRGF5KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbGxlZ2VHYW1lRGF5L3N0 YXR1cy8xNDM5Mzk4MTk2ODMzMzY2MDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORkwgc2NvdXRzIGZvciBTYWludHMsIENoYXJnZXJzLCBCdWNjYW5l ZXJzLCBDYXJkaW5hbHMsIFBhdHJpb3RzLCBQYW50aGVycywgV2FzaGluZ3Rv biBhbmQgSmV0cyBhdCB0b2RheSYjMzk7cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUHVyZHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHVyZHVlPC9hPi1Ob3RyZSBEYW1lIGdhbWUuIDxi cj48YnI+VHdvIENoZWV6LUl0IEJvd2wgc2NvdXRzLCB0b28hPC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgVG9tIERpZW5oYXJ0IChAVG9tRGllbmhhcnQxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbURpZW5oYXJ0MS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTI4MDE2 Mjg0NDExOTA0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==