What they're saying about Notre Dame's 44-34 defeat of North Carolina

The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) beat North Carolina 44-34 Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana. With the win over North Carolina (4-4, 3-3 ACC), Notre Dame has won 22 straight regular season games against ACC opponents. In addition, the Irish have won 38 straight games against unranked opponents, the longest streak in the nation. From light shows to stiff arms, coaches, players, and reporters had plenty to say about the Notre Dame victory.

Greg Ladky and Tim Hyde, BlueandGold.com: Notre Dame post game show following the North Carolina game

Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com: Five initial throughs: Notre Dame takes down North Carolina, 44-34

5. Another step for the offensive line For the third straight game, Notre Dame eclipsed 170 rushing yards. It has allowed just two sacks in the last 11 quarters. None of the last three opponents have posted more than four tackles for loss. Notre Dame has mounted five 70-plus yard drives in consecutive games. In beating North Carolina, Notre Dame averaged a season-best 7.7 yards per play and rushed for a season-high 293 yards. The offensive line received the game ball for its role. Once Notre Dame unlocked something on the offensive line, it unlocked the rest of the offense. This unit still won’t match last season’s in talent or dominance, but it’s effective enough for Notre Dame to run a balanced attack and put together long drives more often. The days of it bogging down the entire offense appear to be in the rear-view mirror. READ ALL FIVE INITIAL THOUGHTS FROM ENGEL HERE

Tyler Horka, BlueandGold.com - Report Card: Grading Notre Dame football in win over North Carolina

Notre Dame Rushing Offense: A+ Mr. Williams, take a bow. He had one of the highlights of the entire college football season with his 91-yard touchdown run on a broken play. That’s not all he did, though. He ran for 108 yards even without the long score. And yet, he didn’t get the game ball from head coach Brian Kelly. That went to the entire offensive line, and Williams said he was just fine with that. The Irish big men up front have come a long way from their struggles in the early part of the season. They paved the way for Williams to run for nearly 200 yards and for the team to run for 293 yards in total. Freshman Logan Diggs racked up 42 yards on 11 carries. Even Coan had 28 yards, 21 of which came on a touchdown rush, on three attempts. It looked like the Notre Dame of old, running at will to the tune of seven yards per carry. READ HORKA'S ENTIRE REPORT CARD HERE

C.L. Brown - Raleigh News & Observer - Mark Brown reacts to UNC's loss: "We're not good enough not to make all the plays."

If there is such a thing as the best loss of the year, the Tar Heels just experienced it. Carolina’s overall performance in losses to Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Florida State were characterized as disappointments. That couldn’t be said about Saturday’s loss, although the Heels’ execution on specific plays could be called into question. READ MORE AT THE NEWS & OBSERVER HERE

Dylan Sinn - The Journal Gazette (Fort Wayne, IN) - Notre Dame survives against North Carolina: Who ordered some offense?

Tonight, the No. 11 Irish really demonstrated what that offense is capable of, rolling up a season-high 523 total yards in a 44-34 win over North Carolina. Coan was 16 for 24 for 213 yards and a touchdown and could have had close to 300 yards if not for a handful of conspicuous drops. It was an offensive onslaught it would have been difficult to imagine after Coan was benched for the second straight game against the Hokies on Oct. 9. READ DYLAN SINN'S FULL ARTICLE HERE

Douglas Farmer - NBC Sports - Notre Dame, Kyren Williams stiff arm North Carolina upset attempt, 44-34

Kyren Williams should have been tackled in Notre Dame’s backfield. The Irish should have been pinned deep in their own territory with North Carolina relishing the momentum in a close game. The result should have been hanging in the balance. Williams had other ideas. His footwork did not let him be taken down so easily in the backfield. His stiff arm sent Tar Heels linebacker Tomon Fox to the ground with such ferocity it would have fit in a Halloween horror movie. And his speed gave linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel a great view of North Carolina’s hopes slipping away, 91 yards at a time. READ DOUGLAS FARMER'S FULL STORY HERE

Postgame Press Conference Videos:

Game Highlights:

Social Media Reaction:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xIHBsYXkuIDkxIHlhcmRzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0t5cmVud2lsbGlhbXMyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A S3lyZW53aWxsaWFtczIzPC9hPiBpcyDwnZmZ8J2ZnvCdmZvwnZmb8J2ZmvCd mafwnZma8J2Zo/CdmakuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOUVQdFRM a1pmeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzlFUHRUTGtaZno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDYz NzU2MDUzMDEwMDIyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMx LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWxsaWFtczogJnF1b3Q7SSBrbmV3IEkgd2FzIGdvaW5nIHRvIHNj b3JlIG9uY2UgSSBzdGlmZiBhcm1lZCBOby4gMTIuJnF1b3Q7IDxicj48YnI+ R28gbG9vayBhdCB3aGVuIGhlIHN0aWZmIGFybWVkIE5vLiAxMi4gTm90IGEg bG90IG9mIGR1ZGVzIGFyZSB0aGlua2luZyAmcXVvdDt0b3VjaGRvd24mcXVv dDsgb24gdGhlaXIgb3duIHRocmVlLXlhcmQgbGluZSBpbiB0aGUgbWlkc3Qg b2YgYSBicm9rZW4gcGxheS4gPGJyPjxicj5XaWxsaWFtcyBpcyBub3QgbGlr ZSBhIGxvdCBvZiBkdWRlcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xGeFYw ZUc0MnUiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sRnhWMGVHNDJ1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFR5bGVyIEhvcmthIChAdGJob3JrYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS90YmhvcmthL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU0NjU4MzMxNTA3ODIyNTk4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCG8J2QgPCdkIzwnZCEIPCdkIHwnZCA8J2Qi/CdkIs6IFRoZSBP ZmZlbnNpdmUgTGluZTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3B4TW1HWTJ5 bEwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9weE1tR1kyeWxMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTQ2Nzc5 Nzg1MTI3NzcyMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMSwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWNrIENvYW4gb24gaGlzIFREIHJ1bi4g4oCcSSBkb27igJl0IHRh a2UgYW55dGhpbmcgZm9yIGdyYW50ZWQgd2hlbiBJ4oCZbSBydW5uaW5nLiBJ IHdhcyBraW5kIG9mIGxpa2UsIOKAmFdvdywgSSBjYW7igJl0IGJlbGlldmUg SeKAmW0gc3RpbGwgZ29pbmcu4oCZ4oCdPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGF0cmljayBF bmdlbCAoQFBhdHJpY2tFbmdlbF8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUGF0cmlja0VuZ2VsXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDY1NjY5MjY4MDA3MzIx OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3UgdGhvdWdodCBpdCBjb3VsZG7igJl0IGdldCBhbnkgYmV0dGVy Pzxicj48YnI+WW91IG11c3QgaGF2ZSBmb3Jnb3R0ZW4gdGhlcmXigJlzIGEg bWFnaWMgaW4gdGhlIHNvdW5kIG9mIG91ciBuYW1lLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JlYXRIZWVscz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JlYXRIZWVsczwvYT4gPGEga

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VTkMgdHJpZWQgdG8gZGlzcmVzcGVjdCB1c+KApm5leHQgcGxheSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0t5cmVud2lsbGlhbXMyMz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS3lyZW53aWxsaWFtczIzPC9hPiBraWxs cyB0aGVpciB2aWJlIPCfmILwn5iCIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9H bDhKTFRsUjFyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2w4SkxUbFIxcjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2JieSBUb21hIChAcnRvbWE5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3J0b21hOS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDc4ODE0NTQzNDczODY4 OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TL08gdG8gbXkgWW91bmcgS2lsbGEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Mb3JlbnpvU3R5bGVzXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATG9yZW56b1N0eWxlc188L2E+IGZvciBzdGVwcGluZyB1cCBIVUdFISEh IERpcnR5IGRhd2chISE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFkZW4gTGVuenkgKEBibHNw ZWVkeTIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jsc3BlZWR5 MjEvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTQ2NTE4MTcwMDcyMzkxNzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5maXJzdCBjYXJlZXIgVEQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vbG9nYW5kaWdnczM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGxv Z2FuZGlnZ3MzPC9hPiDwn5GPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWjRw azBtYXY0eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1o0cGswbWF2NHo8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1 NDYzMzY2MDQ3NzU4MzM2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDMxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWxsIG9mIHJ1biA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0t5cmVud2lsbGlhbXMyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS3lyZW53 aWxsaWFtczIzPC9hPiBhbmQgbmFzdHkgc3RpZmYgYXJtICEhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SVjBsRFJSYk5uIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vUlYwbERS UmJObjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb25hcyBHcmF5IFNyLiAoQGpncmF5X05E MjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamdyYXlfTkQyNS9z dGF0dXMvMTQ1NDYzNDIxNjEwMTE5NTc3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LeXJlbndpbGxp YW1zMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEt5cmVud2lsbGlhbXMyMzwv YT48YnI+8J+Xoy4uLlJ1bWJsZSBZb3VuZ21hbiBSVU1CTEUg8J+YpEFoaGho aGguLi48YnI+ICAgICAgICAgfjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTXVoYW1tYWRBbGk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE11aGFtbWFk QWxpPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29JcmlzaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dv SXJpc2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9CZWF0VGFySGVlbHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNCZWF0VGFySGVlbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9u QjBUR055SDJwIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vbkIwVEdOeUgycDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBSb2NrZXQgSXNtYWlsIChAaWFtcm9ja2V0aXNtYWlsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lhbXJvY2tldGlzbWFpbC9zdGF0dXMv MTQ1NDc0MTI5MTEzMzI0NzQ4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDMxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=