What they're saying about Notre Dame's 44-34 defeat of North Carolina

With the win over North Carolina (4-4, 3-3 ACC), Notre Dame has won 22 straight regular season games against ACC opponents. In addition, the Irish have won 38 straight games against unranked opponents, the longest streak in the nation.
From light shows to stiff arms, coaches, players, and reporters had plenty to say about the Notre Dame victory.
Greg Ladky and Tim Hyde, BlueandGold.com: Notre Dame post game show following the North Carolina game
Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com: Five initial throughs: Notre Dame takes down North Carolina, 44-34
5. Another step for the offensive line
For the third straight game, Notre Dame eclipsed 170 rushing yards. It has allowed just two sacks in the last 11 quarters. None of the last three opponents have posted more than four tackles for loss. Notre Dame has mounted five 70-plus yard drives in consecutive games.
In beating North Carolina, Notre Dame averaged a season-best 7.7 yards per play and rushed for a season-high 293 yards. The offensive line received the game ball for its role.
Once Notre Dame unlocked something on the offensive line, it unlocked the rest of the offense. This unit still won’t match last season’s in talent or dominance, but it’s effective enough for Notre Dame to run a balanced attack and put together long drives more often. The days of it bogging down the entire offense appear to be in the rear-view mirror.
Tyler Horka, BlueandGold.com - Report Card: Grading Notre Dame football in win over North Carolina
Notre Dame Rushing Offense: A+
Mr. Williams, take a bow. He had one of the highlights of the entire college football season with his 91-yard touchdown run on a broken play. That’s not all he did, though. He ran for 108 yards even without the long score.
And yet, he didn’t get the game ball from head coach Brian Kelly. That went to the entire offensive line, and Williams said he was just fine with that. The Irish big men up front have come a long way from their struggles in the early part of the season. They paved the way for Williams to run for nearly 200 yards and for the team to run for 293 yards in total.
Freshman Logan Diggs racked up 42 yards on 11 carries. Even Coan had 28 yards, 21 of which came on a touchdown rush, on three attempts. It looked like the Notre Dame of old, running at will to the tune of seven yards per carry.
C.L. Brown - Raleigh News & Observer - Mark Brown reacts to UNC's loss: "We're not good enough not to make all the plays."
If there is such a thing as the best loss of the year, the Tar Heels just experienced it. Carolina’s overall performance in losses to Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Florida State were characterized as disappointments. That couldn’t be said about Saturday’s loss, although the Heels’ execution on specific plays could be called into question.
Dylan Sinn - The Journal Gazette (Fort Wayne, IN) - Notre Dame survives against North Carolina: Who ordered some offense?
Tonight, the No. 11 Irish really demonstrated what that offense is capable of, rolling up a season-high 523 total yards in a 44-34 win over North Carolina. Coan was 16 for 24 for 213 yards and a touchdown and could have had close to 300 yards if not for a handful of conspicuous drops. It was an offensive onslaught it would have been difficult to imagine after Coan was benched for the second straight game against the Hokies on Oct. 9.
Douglas Farmer - NBC Sports - Notre Dame, Kyren Williams stiff arm North Carolina upset attempt, 44-34
Kyren Williams should have been tackled in Notre Dame’s backfield. The Irish should have been pinned deep in their own territory with North Carolina relishing the momentum in a close game. The result should have been hanging in the balance.
Williams had other ideas. His footwork did not let him be taken down so easily in the backfield. His stiff arm sent Tar Heels linebacker Tomon Fox to the ground with such ferocity it would have fit in a Halloween horror movie. And his speed gave linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel a great view of North Carolina’s hopes slipping away, 91 yards at a time.