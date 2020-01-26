Four Notre Dame players participated in the 2020 senior Bowl yesterday, suiting up for the North Team. The players were cornerback Troy Pride, wide receiver Chase Claypool and safeties Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott. Each player had a productive week and may have improved their draft stock. The North Team won 34-17.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool. (AP/Howard Simmons)

Chase Claypool

Claypool had a productive week at the Senior Bowl and had two catches for six yards and a touchdown in the game.

Chase Claypool with the 🔥



They called this incomplete but 😬🤷‍♂️#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/hRl4NeOYmm — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) January 26, 2020

He also showed off his speed and was one of the fastest players for the North squad.

This should put him in the discussion to be a high overall pick.

.@NDFootball's Chase Claypool with a TD catch in the @seniorbowl.



He's one of the big winners of the week. 💰https://t.co/SFuuQRngj9 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 25, 2020

Troy Pride

Everyone knows Pride is fast, but he really showed off his ability as a cover corner at the Senior Bowl "Pride was the one cornerback prospect who consistently stood out and held his own," wrote the Athletics Dane Brugler. Although he was beaten a few times, he had more wins during one-on-one’s than any other cornerback prospect, using his athleticism to blanket different types of receivers. Anyone who studied his Notre Dame tape knew he was fast — that wasn’t a surprise — but his ability to stay controlled mid-transition with little wasted motion was a welcome sight and something he didn’t consistently do in college, giving up too much spacing." Considered an early fourth-round pick entering the week, Pride now has a legitimate case to be one of the top-10 players drafted at his position. He also nabbed an interception.

Troy Pride Jr. caps off a fantastic week at the Senior Bowl!



pic.twitter.com/RLThF9kKKD — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 25, 2020

Alohi Gilman

Gilman was known as a hard-hitting safety, but his coverage skills really stood out during Senior Bowl practice.

Alohi Gilman with a good rep against one of the quickest receivers in Mobile. Stays square off release, physical through contact window. Don't love the two hand jam but he lands it. Good job mirroring square and driving to sideline.



Played CB in high school. Match man at ND. pic.twitter.com/Px4qWJmV5g — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) January 25, 2020

Like Claypool, he also showed he was faster than most realized during practice.

Unfortunately, Gilman wasn't able to play in the game due to an injury, but the practice is what's most important when it comes to improving his draft stock.

Jalen Elliott

Surprisingly, Elliott may have improved his draft stock the most at the Senior Bowl. "Occasionally on film, Elliott looked like a fish out of water in man coverage, giving up huge separation (see 2019 USC tape)," Brugler wrote. "However, that wasn’t the case during practices, showing enough fluidity and route recognition to stay attached to tight ends or backs. Elliott was also one of the few who consistently competed with Trautman, like on this rep during one-on-ones. "The NFL feedback on Elliott entering the week was all over the place, from fourth round to priority free agent. But after his week in Mobile, there will be at least a few teams that push their grade into the solid Day 3 category." He was also given the North Team's defensive back Practice Player of the Week award.

2020 @seniorbowl North Squad Defensive Practice Players of the Week (voted on by the position group they competed against in practice)



DL: Davon Hamilton, Ohio State

LB: Francis Bernard, Utah

DB: Jalen Elliott, Notre Dane

ST: Tyler Bass, Georgia State — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 24, 2020

He also had two tackles during the game.