What they’re saying about Notre Dame football’s 28-3 victory over Virginia

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved to 9-1 on the season with a 28-3 win at Virginia (6-4, 4-2 ACC). While the Irish offense didn't compile individual statistics that would raise eyebrows, it did produce some plays that created buzz around the sports world, particularly from running backs Kyren Williams and Logan Diggs. Here is a collection of thoughts, hot takes, and highlights from the media, coaches, and players.

Greg Ladky and Tim Hyde, BlueandGold.com: Notre Dame post-game show following the win over Virginia

Excerpts from our writers

Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com: Notre Dame glides through some speed bumps and can see 11-1 on the horizon

What followed was not a Michael Jordan-level flu game, but it was still plenty impressive. Saturday’s final score and on-field output gave zero hints about a week’s worth of snags. The No. 9 Irish beat Virginia 28-3 for their fifth straight win and 40th in a row over an unranked team. They’re 9-1 and staring an 11-win season down the barrel, with games against 3-7 foes Georgia Tech and Stanford all that remain. READ ENGEL’S ENTIRE COLUMN HERE

Tyler Horka, BlueandGold.com: Report Card: Grading Brian Kelly, Notre Dame football in win over Virginia

Notre Dame Passing Defense: A- The task got significantly easier when it became official Notre Dame would face true freshman Jay Woolfolk and not junior Brennan Armstrong. The former had only previously attempted seven passes. The latter ranked second in the country in passing yards per game through Week 10 with 395.2. Woolfolk wasn’t great. He looked like a true freshman largely because the Notre Dame offensive line flustered him often. But he still completed six passes of 15 yards or more, twice as many as Notre Dame. The Irish held him to 18-of-33 passing (54.5 percent) through the air. He didn’t throw any touchdowns and was picked off twice. Senior receiver Keytaon Thompson caught nine passes for 110 yards. Had Notre Dame done a better job on him, maybe the Irish would have warranted an A+. Instead we’ll leave it at an A-. Marginal room for improvement. READ HORKA’S GRADES FOR NOTRE DAME COACHING AND MORE HERE

Excerpts from from around the press

Aidan Thomas, The Observer: Irish whip Cavaliers in Charlottesville shellacking

The rest of the game was a formality. UVA notched a field goal to ruin the shutout, but that was about it. The game ended 28-3, as Notre Dame continues a late push to be a one-loss playoff team. Asked about whether he believed his team deserves a berth, Kelly was strong in his response. “We’re better than we were in September and October,” he said. “We’re ascending as a football team — the eye test says this team is playing better, offensively and defensively.” The Irish should certainly jump to at least eighth after Oklahoma’s loss, but they’ll need a little more chaos than that to crack the playoff field. They have two games remaining against unranked competition. Their home finale is next week at 2:30 p.m. against Georgia Tech. READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Greg Madia, The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress: Playing without QB Brennan Armstrong, UVA struggles in home loss to Notre Dame

Notre Dame extended its regular-season winning streak over Atlantic Coast Conference foes to 23 straight and the Irish beat an unranked opponent for the 40th consecutive time — the longest such streak in the country. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame’s (9-1) star starting running back, got in on the action, too, when he dashed around, juked and avoided one UVa (6-4) defender after the next during a 22-yard touchdown run to push the Irish’s advantage to 21-0 before halftime. READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Barber: UVA needed to do more to support rookie QB

But the reality is, even with Armstrong behind center, Virginia would have struggled to block Notre Dame’s defensive front, although the Irish might have been less inclined to blitz the more seasoned and prolific Armstrong. Saturday night, they sacked Woolfolk five times. He held the ball too long on some plays and didn’t have the experience to take recognize and take advantage of blitzes the way Armstrong has this season. READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Mike Berardino, Chicago Sun Times (article prior to the game): Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt starting with a good foundation

There is no secret handshake, no special designation among them. Yet, for the five current Notre Dame football players whose fathers reached the NFL, there is a common bond and a clear understanding that being the progeny of former pros helped them parlay obvious physical gifts into big-time college opportunities. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE

Douglas Farmer, NBC Sports: Virginia’s offense nothing but offensive without its QB in Notre Dame rout

Without Armstrong, Virginia’s offense had no sense of the explosiveness or rhythm that has defined it thus far this season. Even when the Cavaliers found some second-half success, their drives only stalled in plus territory, never genuinely sniffing the end zone. They went 1-of-2 in the red zone, obviously only scoring a field goal. Their 278 total yards came mostly once Notre Dame enjoyed a three-touchdown lead. Woolfolk went 18-of-33 for 196 yards. None of the debacle was Woolfolk’s fault, per se. The Irish defense came to play, dialed up to face Armstrong and not dialing back when Armstrong’s ribs kept him from playing. READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Postgame press conferences

(Notre Dame players Ramon Henderson and Braden Lenzy below)

Social media reaction

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYW1lIEJhbGwg4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcnlsaWVtaWxsc3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJ5bGll bWlsbHNzPC9hPjxicj48YnI+KG5vdCBwaWN0dXJlZDogc2VhdCB1cGdyYWRl KTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNo P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Z5SVJxSWZJdVAiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9GeUlScUlmSXVQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk3NDkzMTM5NTM4MTY1Nzc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGRlYWwgaXMgYSBkZWFsISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9yeWxpZW1pbGxzcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Acnls aWVtaWxsc3M8L2E+IGdvdCAyIHBsdXMgc2Fja3MgYW5kIHRoZSBnYW1lIGJh bGwgdGhlcmVmb3JlIGhlIGdvdCBteSBmaXJzdCBjbGFzcyBzZWF0LiBDb21w YW55IGlzIGJldHRlciBiYWNrIGhlcmUgYW55d2F5ISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRlRCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRlRCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vNVRlb1JQbDQyaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVUZW9SUGw0Mmg8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlrZSBFbHN0b24gKEBDb2FjaE1pa2VFbHN0b24pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hNaWtlRWxzdG9uL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDU5NzU5NzgwOTY5NDcyMDAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFkZW4gTGVuenkgb24gS3lyZW4gV2lsbGlhbXM6PGJyPjxicj7i gJxIZSBjYW4gbWFrZSBhIHRocmVlLXlhcmQgcnVuIGxvb2sgbGlrZSB0aGUg YmVzdCBwbGF5IG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lLi4uSGUgZ2V0cyBwZW9wbGUgZXhjaXRl ZCB0byBwbGF5IGZvb3RiYWxsLuKAnTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgRW5n ZWwgKEBQYXRyaWNrRW5nZWxfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1BhdHJpY2tFbmdlbF8vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk3NDU2MjU3OTMyNTc0NzU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4tIE1VU1QgU0VFIEhJR0hMSUdIVFMgLTxicj4gICAgLSAjNyBORCAy OCAtIFVWQSAzIC08YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29JcmlzaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvSXJpc2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KYXZQd0xObW9h Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF2UHdMTm1vYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBO b3RyZSBEYW1lIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATkRGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5NzM5NjI1 MDEwOTEzMjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MT0dBTiBESUdHUyBXSVRIIFRIRSBIVVJETEUg8J+krSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbzJjamM0RHR3dCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL28y Y2pjNER0d3Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBQRkZfQ29sbGVnZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q RkZfQ29sbGVnZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTY5NjMzMTIwNzk3NDkyMj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AtNSBwbGF5ZXJzIGluIHRoZSAyMDIyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ORkw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkw8L2E+IERyYWZ0PGJyPjxicj4xLiBLYXl2 b24gVGhpYm9kZWF1eCwgT3JlZ29uIERMPGJyPjIuIEt5bGUgSGFtaWx0b24s IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgREI8YnI+My4gRGVyZWsgU3RpbmdsZXkgSnIsIExTVSBE Qjxicj40LiBBaWRhbiBIdXRjaGluc29uLCBNaWNoaWdhbiBETDxicj41LiBF dmFuIE5lYWwsIEFsYWJhbWEgT0w8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgQ29sbGVnZSBG b290YmFsbCAoQFBGRl9Db2xsZWdlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1BGRl9Db2xsZWdlL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5ODkxMzY4ODg5ODMxNDM2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBDRkIgVG9wIDEwICgxMS8xMyk8YnI+MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWxhYmFtYUZUQkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsYWJhbWFGVEJMPC9hPiA8YnI+MykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vcmVnb25mb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab3JlZ29uZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxicj40KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09oaW9TdGF0ZUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBPaGlvU3RhdGVGQjwvYT4gPGJyPjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29CZWFyY2F0c0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBHb0JlYXJjYXRzRkI8L2E+IDxicj42KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nvd2JveUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b3dib3lGQjwvYT4gPGJyPjcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9v dGJhbGw8L2E+IDxicj44KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVNaWNoRm9v dGJhbGw8L2E+IDxicj45KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L05ERm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5ERm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxicj4xMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CVUZv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCVUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8 YnI+QWxtb3N0OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbGVNaXNzRkI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9sZU1pc3NGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VVFNBRlRCTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VVRTQUZUQkw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFk Z2VyRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJhZGdlckZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvZWwgS2xhdHQgKEBqb2Vsa2xhdHQpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9lbGtsYXR0L3N0YXR1cy8x NDU5Nzg0ODMxNTY3NDc4Nzg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LeXJlbiBXaWxsaWFtcyBpcyBub3QgaHVtYW4uIDxicj48YnI+SGUg anVzdCBpc24mIzM5O3QuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgSG9ya2EgKEB0Ymhv cmthKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RiaG9ya2Evc3Rh dHVzLzE0NTk2OTkyNTgzOTE2Nzg5ODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdXJkbGlu4oCZIGludG8gYW5vdGhlciB2aWN0b3J5IFN1bmRheSBs aWtl4oCmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv SXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0ly aXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va1UyamdWSTVZNiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tVMmpnVkk1WTY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIEZp Z2h0aW5nIElyaXNoIChARmlnaHRpbmdJcmlzaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GaWdodGluZ0lyaXNoL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5ODY5MjIy MzU2NDE0NDczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWJ5IEdyb25rPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVzdGluIFR1Y2sgKEBKdXN0 aW5UdWNrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0p1c3RpblR1 Y2svc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk2ODk4NzY2MTQ0ODM5NzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgYSBiaWcgZmFuIG9mIHRoZSA0JmFtcDsxIFFCIHNuZWFrIHdp dGggYSBub24gbW9iaWxlIFFCIHdobyBkb2VzbuKAmXQgZG8gdGhhdCBvZnRl bi4gV2hvIHJhcmVseSBpcyB1bmRlciBjZW50ZXIgYWxsIHRoYXQgbXVjaC4g QlVUIGhlbGwgb2YgYSAxc3Qgc2VyaWVzIG9mIGEgdmFyaWV0eSBvZiBwbGF5 Y2FsbGluZy9zdGlja2luZyB0byBvdXIgc3RyZW5ndGhzLiBHcmVhdCBzdGVw IHVwIG9uIGEgcG90ZW50aWFsIHNhY2sgYnkgQ29hbiwgY2FuIHNlZSBncm93 dGggZnJvbSBoaW0uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb25hcyBHcmF5IFNyLiAoQGpn cmF5X05EMjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamdyYXlf TkQyNS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTY4NjUwNzQyMjMxMDQwOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3RyZSBEYW1lIGFsbG93ZWQganVzdCA5MiB5YXJkcyBvZiBvZmZl bnNlIHRvIFZpcmdpbmlhIGluIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBoYWxmLjxicj48YnI+SXQg aXMgdGhlIGZld2VzdCB5YXJkcyBhbGxvd2VkIGFnYWluc3QgYW4gQUNDIG9w cG9uZW50IGluIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBoYWxmIHNpbmNlIE5vdi4gMjEsIDIwMTUg KDkxIHZzLiBCQykuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCBQ UiBUZWFtIChATkRGb290YmFsbFBSKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGxQUi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTcwMzg5NzA2OTY5MDg4 Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LeXJlbiBXaWxsaWFtcyBqdXN0IGRvZXNu4oCZdCBnbyBkb3duIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qUVM4TDJwbmJlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20valFTOEwycG5iZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWMgQ29sbGluc3dvcnRo IChASmFjQ29sbGluc3dvcnRoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0phY0NvbGxpbnN3b3J0aC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTY5OTk0NjUyMTY0OTE1 Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ACC highlights on YouTube: Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3