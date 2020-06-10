Reaction from local and national recruiting media, plus the head coach of at Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard High, to discuss new Notre Dame defensive back pledge Ryan Barnes.

Notre Dame added a new pledge from Maryland defensive back Ryan Barnes last week.

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell

"He’s a big, tall versatile kid who I think will end up as a rangy free safety rather than a corner. He’s solid at cornerback but as he grows further he’ll be better tracking the ball covering zones rather than in single coverage. He’s still raw with his technique, but he makes up for mistakes with his ability to track and elevate to the football which is why I like him at safety. He will win 50/50 ball battles. He’s not a burner but he will get faster.

Quince Orchard Head Coach John Kelley

"The first thing that stands out about him is his length. When you look at prototypical NFL corners, they're long. To go along with that, he has the speed, flexibility and versatility as far as playing the slot or safety. He can do a lot of things with his body type. He's physical at the point of contact and is good in run support. "I wouldn't rule out the possibility for us this year to have him go inside and cover the slot receiver. That's where a lot of teams put their best [receiver] to be honest. We can move him around and use his skill set."

Rivals.com East Coast Analyst Adam Friedman

"Barnes is a big defensive back with a lot of tools that will translate well to the college level. That size is going to be his biggest asset at about 6-1 or 6-2 with pretty good length. He's a very physical defensive back who could end up playing safety depending on the personnel Notre Dame has when he gets to campus. We're very excited about his potential and we're looking forward to learning more about him as the offseason and season progresses."

BlueandGold.com Recruiting Insider Mike Singer

"Notre Dame fans who don’t closely follow recruiting may not be excited about this pick up because of his Rivals three-star ranking. The No. 55 cornerback nationally is nothing to get too excited about if that’s going to be the information one goes off of. However, I respectfully disagree with this ranking, because Barnes looks like a four-star prospect on tape. His movements are incredibly fluid, he is smart and tracks the ball very well. Part of his ranking is that I don’t believe Rivals has been able to evaluate him in person, which is an important part of the process." More here: What Landing Ryan Barnes Means For Notre Dame

Social Media Reaction

4* DB Ryan Barnes 6’2“ 175 Gaithersburg Quince Orchard HS MDHas committed to Notre Dame. Long arms, good speed and a solid pass defender. 11.4 100 m. Excellent 38”VJ. Returned to picks back for scores.3.3 gpa. Loose hips and quick in Transition. Outstanding potential pic.twitter.com/ncfkr2vjF2 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) June 6, 2020

Notre Dame lands one of its top cornerback targets in Ryan Barnes from Maryland. Paired with four-star Philip Riley, the Irish are changing the narrative in recruiting this position under Mike Mickens. https://t.co/E9UEpNKBWS — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 6, 2020

One aspect of Ryan Barnes and his commitment to Notre Dame.



For Barnes, the connection was significant with Mike Mickens and Terry Joseph.



For the family, it was Clark Lea, Brian Polian and Brian Kelly.



That’s what it takes at this level to recruit at a higher/highest level. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 6, 2020

Notre Dame added a commitment from cornerback Ryan Barnes out of Maryland. 6-2 corner, length, adding to a good class already. Irish have five ESPN 300 commits https://t.co/gXerlQLjuM — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) June 6, 2020