Below is the reaction to the Chicago Bears taking Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet in the second round with the No. 43 pick , making him the first tight end picked in the 2020 NFL draft.

“He really came on this year, it was his first year as a starter, he was a backup to Alize Mack last year, had an injury with a broken collarbone in practice, missed three games and he comes back against Georgia and set a record for Notre Dame tight ends — nine catches, 108 yards, one touchdown; it was the most for an Irish tight end since 1977.

"He went on to have some really good games — against USC, six catches; BC, seven receptions; Stanford, five catches. He’s a big kid, almost 6-6, 260 pounds, he’s an inviting target, really good hands. You want to see a few less body catches, a little bit more hands with it because he does have good hands, good body control, he’ll block but he’s a work in progress there.

"He was, clearly, in my opinion, slightly ahead of Adam Trautman of Dayton as the best tight end in this draft, and he’ll be a weapon for whether it’s Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky."