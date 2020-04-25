What They're Saying About Bears Draft Choice Cole Kmet
Below is the reaction to the Chicago Bears taking Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet in the second round with the No. 43 pick, making him the first tight end picked in the 2020 NFL draft.
ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
“He really came on this year, it was his first year as a starter, he was a backup to Alize Mack last year, had an injury with a broken collarbone in practice, missed three games and he comes back against Georgia and set a record for Notre Dame tight ends — nine catches, 108 yards, one touchdown; it was the most for an Irish tight end since 1977.
"He went on to have some really good games — against USC, six catches; BC, seven receptions; Stanford, five catches. He’s a big kid, almost 6-6, 260 pounds, he’s an inviting target, really good hands. You want to see a few less body catches, a little bit more hands with it because he does have good hands, good body control, he’ll block but he’s a work in progress there.
"He was, clearly, in my opinion, slightly ahead of Adam Trautman of Dayton as the best tight end in this draft, and he’ll be a weapon for whether it’s Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky."
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly (via Twitter)
"The (Chicago Bears) are getting a powerful tight end in (Cole Kmet). We can add Cole to the list of every starting TE at Notre Dame drafted since 2003. Congratulations, Cole!"
Cole Kmet
"Grew up a big Bears fan and I'm super excited to get going. For me as a tight end, I loved when they had Greg Olsen. And a staple who you always watched was Brian Urlacher.
"We were kind of sweating it out, not knowing where I was going to be, and then the phone call comes in and we were so happy. Amazing. You don't know where you're going to go or end up. You know there are certain teams are interested, and when they pass on you, you're not really sure when you're going to go next. I knew the Bears were interested in me and with the pick coming up, I was getting anxious. When I saw the phone number pop up and coach Nagy's face on the other end of it, I was so happy."
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
“He's still developing and could be a slow starter headed into the league, but he has the talent to eventually become a solid starter as a pass-catching in-line tight end with the ability to mismatch from the slot with his size.”
Social Media Reaction
Welcome back home 🏡 @ColeKmet.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
This is the seventh tight end to be drafted under the Coach Brian Kelly era. #GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL https://t.co/ouIV2DZW3G
@ColeKmet yeah buddy!!!! Bear down! Go Irish!! @NDFootball— Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) April 25, 2020
Let’s go! Congrats @ColeKmet ! @ChicagoBears are getting a great one!— Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) April 25, 2020
HOME!!!!!! @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/7BR17O3Zfc— Cole Kmet (@ColeKmet) April 25, 2020
Welcome to the @ChicagoBears @ColeKmet.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
📺: @ABC#GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/lD8EH5v4Ur
@ColeKmet will forever be one of my all time favorites. The Bears just got a great, great player... but man what a dork! So happy that he gets to go play for his hometown. #Giardiniera— Tommy Rees (@T_Rees11) April 25, 2020
Here's @ColeKmet reaction when he found out he was joining his hometown team the @ChicagoBears. #GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/3YSl5NX9tu— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
Some things are just meant to be.@ColeKmet gets THE call from Coach Nagy.@MillerLite | #BearsDraft pic.twitter.com/3gy2YuMCxR— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2020
My Man Cole Kmet is a super star. He can be Gronkowski. Still Raw. Only gonna get bigger and stronger.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 25, 2020
Cole Kmet: "Bears fans want a winner. I know that because I am one."— Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) April 25, 2020
.@ChicagoBears @ColeKmet @NDFootball the first TE off the board was the best TE in CFB. Bears got a true “Y”. Can do it all #bears #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BwX3SEBqMe— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 25, 2020
Here’s the run of Notre Dame tight ends in the NFL Draft over the past 16 years:— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) April 25, 2020
Tyler Eifert 1st
Anthony Fasano 2nd
John Carlson 2nd
Kyle Rudolph 2nd
Troy NIklas 2nd
Cole Kmet 2nd
Durham Smythe 4th
Jerome Collins 5th
Alize Mack 7th
Ben Koyack 7th
Cole Kmet worked out with the White Sox in 2017. Blew Jim Thome away. He put on a show, but wanted to play football. Go Bears.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 25, 2020
The Bears have a 90-man roster. I'm not sure why in some pockets there's this obsession with the number of TEs currently at that position. (10) News flash: a bunch of them are going to get cut. And some perhaps pretty soon. Carry on.— Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) April 25, 2020
Bears GM Ryan Pace on Cole Kmet: “He’s just scratching the surface. ...He’s definitely an ascending player.” Mentioned the importance and challenge in finding a “Y” tight end who can be effective as a receiver and blocker, feels Kmet is that player.— Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 25, 2020
Here’s @dpbrugler on new Bears TE Cole Kmet: "Overall, Kmet is a dependable and physically impressive pass catcher who doesn’t have a deal-breaking weakness to his game, projecting as an NFL-ready “Y” target similar to Jason Witten when he was coming out of Tennessee."— Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 24, 2020
The Monsters of the Midway just got scarier. Chi-Town, let's get after it 👊. Check out my new #PaniniInstant card here https://t.co/DgcE7bCSBP #NFLDraft #BearDown 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6pTWC1FU1P— Cole Kmet (@ColeKmet) April 25, 2020
Big. Strong. Tough to bring down.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2020
That's @ColeKmet.
🐻 ⬇️ | #BearsDraft pic.twitter.com/gwTd0GCtpK
Congrats @ColeKmet !!! So fired up for you and excited for this new opportunity! Bear Down & Go Irish! @NDFootball #nfldraft2020 https://t.co/4rpczxDlGi pic.twitter.com/BmkONvwiNH— Lance Taylor (@CoachLT39) April 25, 2020
Three in three years.— Chip Long (@CoachChipLong) April 25, 2020
Cole is the type of teammate anyone would be envious to have, he’s got it all.
Grateful for the opportunity to coach him. pic.twitter.com/JksXtYYsmL
Cole Kmet was the No. 3 ranked TE in the 2017 class, but he gets picked as the first TE in the 2020 #NFLDraft and he goes to his hometown Chicago Bears https://t.co/YKpIsqhaa6— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) April 25, 2020
