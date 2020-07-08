 What’s Next? Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Line Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 12:31:23 -0500') }} football Edit

What’s Next? Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
From the 2015 to 2020 recruiting classes, Notre Dame signed 19 offensive linemen, an average of 3.17 per year.

Last cycle, the Fighting Irish inked just two offensive linemen, and for the 2021 class the Irish are looking to take four. Notre Dame’s group up front is well stocked across the board with depth and balance.

Notre Dame is already at three offensive line commits in the current cycle, and Avon (Ind.) High’s Blake Fisher is the gem of the unit. Rivals ranks him as the nation’s No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 22 overall player.

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn
Notre Dame and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn need to not only finish the 2021 class strong, but also get a good head start on the following cycle. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Fisher is expected to play right tackle for Notre Dame, but could slide inside if need be. The Fighting Irish’s plan with taking four offensive linemen, at least according to what we’ve gathered, is that two would be interior players and two of them tackles.

