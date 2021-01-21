What’s Next? Notre Dame 2022 Defensive Line Recruiting
Notre Dame’s defensive line class in the 2022 cycle started off with a bang when St. Louis John Burroughs’ Tyson Ford picked the Fighting Irish over Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma on Monday.
The 6-6, 250-pounder provides the length and athleticism to come off the edge as a strong side defensive end or to bulk up and play on the interior. Either way, Ford is a big-time addition to the future of the Notre Dame defensive line room.
Notre Dame signed eight defensive linemen in the past two recruiting cycles, and the Irish may be in store for another big class in 2022.
Kurt Hinish took advantage of an extra year of eligibility for one final season in South Bend in 2020. Jayson Ademilola and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa have eligibility through the 2022 season, but at this point in time we do not expect them to remain on the team after this upcoming fall. So, the Irish may be down three interior defensive linemen following this season.
