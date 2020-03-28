First off, you have to give a lot of credit to Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston for continuing to recruit a very high level. I can remember last fall Notre Dame not being involved with many defensive line targets and wondering what the plan was.

But we saw Elston's plan unfold in January. He compiled a list of prospects he wanted to target, went out on the road to see all of them, offered a handful of prospects and saw who had the most mutual interest.