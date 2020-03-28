What's Next? Notre Dame 2021 Defensive Line Recruiting
Notre Dame landed its second defensive lineman in the 2021 class as Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish. He joins St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio on the Notre Dame defensive line commit list.
What's next for Notre Dame in defensive line recruiting? BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer breaks it down.
First off, you have to give a lot of credit to Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston for continuing to recruit a very high level. I can remember last fall Notre Dame not being involved with many defensive line targets and wondering what the plan was.
But we saw Elston's plan unfold in January. He compiled a list of prospects he wanted to target, went out on the road to see all of them, offered a handful of prospects and saw who had the most mutual interest.
