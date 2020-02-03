With the hard-hitting recruit in the fold for the Irish, what's next for the Irish in 2021 class at defensive back?

Notre Dame didn't pick up its first defensive back commitment in the 2020 class until last June. For the 2021 class, the Irish landed an early pledge from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters .

Certainly the highest ranked defensive back who Notre Dame is in the mix for is St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Jakailin Johnson.

I've seen him in person twice and he is an impressive prospect on both sides of the ball, and his length and explosiveness at corner make him a can't miss recruit.

Johnson, who is ranked as the nation's No. 29 recruit and No. 3 cornerback, released a top six schools list of Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon back in October. Clemson and Michigan have thrown their hats into the ring with offers recently as well.

Notre Dame continues to be a factor in Johnson's recruitment. Whoever says otherwise is incorrect.