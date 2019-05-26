Notre Dame has recruited well offensively since Chip Long was hired to run the unit, but the 2020 class needed to be different. It needed to be better. In fact, it needed to be elite.

We saw throughout the 2018 season that Notre Dame's defense is on the verge of becoming a truly special unit. It is coached well, the staff has recruited well in recent seasons, and the unit has produced at a very high level on the field.

Long and the offensive staff have done some really good things on offense, and Long has done well getting everything out of his offensive talent. But we also saw in 2017 and 2018 that when the unit has struggled to consistently move the ball and to score points against the top defenses on the schedule.

The Fighting Irish need to take their offensive recruiting to another level, and it needed to start with the 2020 class, which football analyst Bryan Driskell wrote about in early March.

Long and his staff has already landed their top quarterback target (Drew Pyne), top running back target (Chris Tyree), top wide receiver target (Jordan Johnson) and top offensive tackle target (Tosh Baker). They have landed both of their top tight end targets (Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman).