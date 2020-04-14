BlueandGold.com rounded up significant quotes from several Fighting Irish opponents in 2019 from their pre and postgame press conferences.

"There's not a guy on their defense that can't run. They run, they hit and they play with enthusiasm."

"I've played against Notre Dame [for] many years. I've coached against him many years, and I think they have done an outstanding job of recruiting. I think they're different. They're different than what they've been in the past. They've always been good. They've always had a great tradition, but they're front four guys are unique.

"Whenever you're watching the University of Georgia struggle with them at times, you know they've done a really good job recruiting and they have."

"There's a reason that they're in the top 10 right now and they might be in the top five," he said. "They're outstanding with their talent. They've done a great job of who they've recruited, they've developed them and they're unique.

"I really hate for Notre Dame, who has an unbelievable team and played a great game, to have to lose that game."

"We’ve both got good football programs. We recruit at a high level. We’ve both got really good academics and I think both programs are here to stay."

“We’re excited. They’ve got a really good football team. I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Kelly and the job he’s done and what he’s built there. Their staff is actually one of the best staffs in the country.”

“Give Notre Dame a lot of credit. They’ve got a really good football team. We knew that coming in, and so I just want to tip my hat to those guys. They’re a good-looking team. They’ve got several older guys and a lot of seniors on that team. They’re very experienced.”

“A very good team from top to bottom. Fast. Physical. They have a quarterback that just makes plays with his legs. I told the team yesterday that I don’t know if there are many quarterbacks in the country that, for about half the season he’s led them in passing and rushing. Not that there are a whole bunch of designed quarterback runs, the kid just has a great feel for football.”

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell:

On having the opportunity to play Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl:

“To be able to play an opponent like this and that’s how the season ends. We’re really fortunate in [the Big 12] Conference we get to play, and I would agree with you, this is a program that has one of the greatest legacies in college football. To be able to go and compete with them on this stage, I think it says a lot about where we’re at. It certainly says a lot about where we want to go.”

On the 33-9 loss to Notre Dame:

"First and foremost, let me give credit to Coach Kelly. Obviously, Notre Dame, they've got a great football team and a great football program."





Louisville’s Scott Satterfield:

On the difficulties Coach Kelly faces as the head coach at Notre Dame:

“It’s just a talented team. Notre Dame, every year, they go get the best players throughout the country. Whenever they do lose some guys, the next guys that are in line are just as good. Coach (Brian) Kelly and his staff have done an outstanding job. They’ve built great depth. He's one of the longest-tenured guys there and that's a tough job. They scrutinize everything that you do. He's withstood the naysayers.”





Boston College’s Steve Addazio (since fired):

On the similarities between Notre Dame and Boston College:

"These are two programs that do it the right way. You're talking about placing tremendous emphasis on academics and scholarship and faith and character and all those things that go into making these two Catholic institutions elite. Amongst in the wild, wild west of college football right now, these are two of the places that have completely got that perspective in hand. So I think that creates a great rivalry."

On the 40-7 loss to Notre Dame:

"I thought this was a hell of a football game. I felt great about it at halftime, but I thought in the second half we just had a very poor third quarter. It got away from us in the third quarter. More power to them. I thought they executed well and they had some rapid scores in the third quarter on us.

"We missed some throws and turned the ball over and just never really got going in the third quarter on either side of the ball, especially on offense. And as I said, more credit to them. I thought they played very, very well in the third period and we didn't have a good third period."





Duke’s David Cutcliffe:

On playing a team as prestigious as Notre Dame:

"They're a team that was in the College Football Playoffs a year ago for a reason. Basically, they have a lot of the same team back when they look at film. I don't think you have to put them on a pedestal, but I do think that you have to face a reality. [The players] don't remember what we remember. The Notre Dame football tradition is as rich and deep, if not deeper than any in all of college football. But that's not on social media so they don't know about that."

On what makes Notre Dame such a dangerous team:

"This is another team that was in the College Football Playoffs a year ago for a reason. Why is Notre Dame good? They are really big and powerful, but at the same time have a lot of people that can run. They're explosively fast, they're skilled on offense, they're skilled in the secondary, their linebackers are extremely aggressive, and Brian Kelly has, I think, been one of the better innovators in college football on offense for a long time now.

"I've always watched what he does. And I think he's very much an innovator. They do a great job."

On quarterback Ian Book after a 38-7 loss to Notre Dame:

"He's just fast and a heck of a football player. Schematically...all of those are read quarterback runs. He did a great job with his ball-handling—he kept the ball in the backs' hands and bellies for a long time....He's a heck of an athlete behind a big offensive line. He's not a very big guy, so he gets lost on those cutback runs and then gets blocks. They're executing what they're trying to do."





Navy's Ken Niumatalolo:

On the 52-20 loss to Notre Dame:

"Got our butts whooped. It started with my coaching. Obviously we weren't ready. They played really well. They had a great plan on both sides of the ball and just a thorough butt-whipping. So tip our hats to them. A good football team, out-coached us, outplayed us. It starts with me."