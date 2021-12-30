What Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said about Notre Dame pre Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said there’s five college football brands that carry more weight than the rest. Five brands that mean just a bit more when their logos flash across the screen. He wouldn't say what they are, but he did mention one of them. Notre Dame. “I think most of us that have followed college football for a long time would say that Notre Dame's helmet is going to stand out across the country,” Gundy said.

That helmet will be on display at 1 p.m. ET Saturday when the Fighting Irish face Gundy's Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl. Gundy has said multiple times in the weeks leading up to the game he's excited to go against one of the premier programs in the sport. "This is a really good football team," Gundy said. "I think they deserve to be ranked fifth in the country."

When the ball is kicked, though, it'll be about more than just notoriety oozing from the opposing sideline for Gundy. He wants similar recognition when spectators see his own program's logo. He believes that has already become the norm. Above all, he said his No. 9 Cowboys have earned it. "Oklahoma State's logo now is marketable and popular from coast-to-coast," Gundy said. "We've had tremendous success for a long time here and we have been fortunate enough to play and go toe-to-toe with top five, top ten teams for a number of years now. So, we have a marketable logo."

Gundy has respect for Notre Dame but believes Oklahoma State deserves national recognition too.