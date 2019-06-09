Mik Aoki was somewhat to Notre Dame baseball during his tenure from 2011-19 what the late John MacLeod was to Notre Dame men's basketball in the same nine-year period from 1991-99.

Although MacLeod was a relatively successful NBA coach for nearly two decades, he accepted the Notre Dame position at a time when the overall operation was hemorrhaging on the recruiting trail and with its performance on the court. The program also was on the cusp of a dramatic transition that would see it finally relinquish independence and join the powerful Big East in 1995 (after MacLeod’s fourth season) in an effort to help resuscitate some evidence of buzz.

Likewise, Aoki after nine years as a college head coach at Columbia and Boston College accepted the Notre Dame post at a time when the infrastructure was bleeding internally — and then in the fourth year of his tenure (2014) moved into the ultra-competitive ACC.

That’s part of why both MacLeod and Aoki lasted nine years, despite MacLeod posting a 106-124 overall record and Aoki 248-253-1. There was almost a sympathy factor from the administration to give them a fair chance to turn it around because of what they walked into and had to adjust to several years into their extended reigns.

MacLeod had his shining moment in 1997 when he was named Big East Coach of the Year in Notre Dame’s third season in the league. The Irish were only 8-10 in the conference that year — but it was a recognition and celebration of overachievement. An 8-10 Notre Dame basketball team at that point felt like 16-2.

Likewise, Aoki in year 2 of ACC play (2015) surprisingly led the Irish to the NCAA Tournament — their lone berth in the 13 seasons from 2007-2019.

In the ensuing four years it has gone back to finishing either last among seven teams in the Atlantic Division, or second to last.

MacLeod was 0-4 in his four seasons in the Big East Tournament. Aoki was 0-6 the past four years (not invited in 2016) in the ACC Tournament, most notably the 21-4 setback to Clemson in 2018 in which the Tigers scored 17 runs in the fourth inning. Popular opinion on the outside then was Aoki would not be brought back in 2019, because those are the type of losses that are extremely difficult to overcome when you already are reeling.

Stand-by alibis about the cold-weather factor and lack of facilities to match those of ACC brethren are legit — but here is another reality: Notre Dame was 11-13 in non-conference play this season, most notably 1-5 versus the MAC contingent of Ball State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan. It lost both games to Ball State and was dominated by Central Michigan (17-7) and Western Michigan (12-2). Being a cold-weather school in baseball sometimes goes only so far.

For the sake of credibility, there really was no choice anymore for Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick with regard to Aoki this weekend. There comes a point where you must realize this just isn’t going to work and new blood needs to be infused in an effort to create any form of buzz, which has been conspicuously lacking.





What Happened To Notre Dame Baseball?

This inquiry has arisen often for more than a decade.

That’s because during baseball's 19-year Golden Age at the school from 1988-2006, head coaches Pat Murphy (1988-94) and Paul Mainieri (1995-06) were the Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy — relatively speaking, of course — of modern Notre Dame baseball.

In the previous 25-year period from 1964-88 — another Golden Age for the Fighting Irish football program while winning four consensus national titles and seriously vying for several others — Notre Dame baseball on occasion descended into almost glorified club sport status while advancing to only one NCAA Tournament (1970). It was of zero consequence because as long as football and even men's basketball thrived, little else mattered.