What Marcus Freeman had to say in his All-American Bowl interview
Here's the transcript of Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman's short interview Saturday at halftime during the NBC telecast of the All-American Bowl from San Antonio:NBC showed the video ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news