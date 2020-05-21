What Impact Can Notre Dame's Three Grad Transfers Make? An Ex-Player's View
Notre Dame’s graduate transfer additions come to their new setting with realistic hopes of starting, based on their own skill sets and the openings available.
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, cornerback Nick McCloud and safety Isaiah Pryor find themselves at Notre Dame as the result of different circumstances and previous settings. Skowronek (Northwestern) and McCloud (N.C. State) were starters until injuries wrecked their 2019 season but created the opportunity for a redshirt and unforeseen fifth year opportunity.
Pryor, meanwhile, was a former top-150 recruit who just couldn’t crack Ohio State’s well-stocked secondary. He declared a redshirt season in 2019, graduated in three years and picked Notre Dame.
Notre Dame needed help at each position and, in a departure from past offseasons, turned to grad transfers at a higher rate than normal to find aid. With just one spring practice, the Fighting Irish staff has to wait until fall camp to find out if they can provide the boost expected of them. BlueandGold.com football analyst Mike Goolsby gave his thoughts each player in the May 14 edition of the Irish Huddle podcast.
McCloud
A starter in 2017 and 2018 for nine-win N.C. State teams, McCloud brings 19 career starts into a cornerback room where six of the eight players have four years of eligibility left. And at 6-foot-1, he’s bigger than the more experienced incumbents TaRiq Bracy and Shaun Crawford.
