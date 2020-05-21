Notre Dame’s graduate transfer additions come to their new setting with realistic hopes of starting, based on their own skill sets and the openings available.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, cornerback Nick McCloud and safety Isaiah Pryor find themselves at Notre Dame as the result of different circumstances and previous settings. Skowronek (Northwestern) and McCloud (N.C. State) were starters until injuries wrecked their 2019 season but created the opportunity for a redshirt and unforeseen fifth year opportunity.

Pryor, meanwhile, was a former top-150 recruit who just couldn’t crack Ohio State’s well-stocked secondary. He declared a redshirt season in 2019, graduated in three years and picked Notre Dame.