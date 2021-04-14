BlueAndGold - West Coast DB On Why He’s Excited About Notre Dame

Notre Dame may not reap the rewards of its St. Patrick’s Day “Pot of Gold” recruiting event last month any time soon, but the Irish staff planted seeds with around 60 prospects that day. Brian Kelly and his staff spoke to about 30 prospects it had already offered and extended scholarships to around 30 other recruits in the 2023 class, including Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic cornerback Caleb Presley.

Caleb Presley was one of many 2023 recruits to pick up an offer on St. Patrick's Day. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens had his first contact with Presley a week before he received the offer and was fired up to receive the good news on March 17. “I was excited all day,” Presley said. “I got more than I expected, and I went to sleep happy.” Presley has already formed a strong opinion of Mickens through their conversations early on in the recruiting process. “I feel like he’s a great person and coach,” said Presley. “He’s very honest, tells me what he likes about me and what he sees about my future. He thinks Notre Dame would be a good fit for me. I don’t see things falling off with us going forward.” Notre Dame was offer No. 10 for the 6-0, 175-pounder, joining Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, USC, Virginia Tech and Washington State. He has since earned offers from Cal and Washington.