BlueAndGold - West Coast DB On Why He’s Excited About Notre Dame

West Coast DB On Why He’s Excited About Notre Dame
Notre Dame may not reap the rewards of its St. Patrick’s Day “Pot of Gold” recruiting event last month any time soon, but the Irish staff planted seeds with around 60 prospects that day.
Brian Kelly and his staff spoke to about 30 prospects it had already offered and extended scholarships to around 30 other recruits in the 2023 class, including Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic cornerback Caleb Presley.
Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens had his first contact with Presley a week before he received the offer and was fired up to receive the good news on March 17.
“I was excited all day,” Presley said. “I got more than I expected, and I went to sleep happy.”
Presley has already formed a strong opinion of Mickens through their conversations early on in the recruiting process.
“I feel like he’s a great person and coach,” said Presley. “He’s very honest, tells me what he likes about me and what he sees about my future. He thinks Notre Dame would be a good fit for me. I don’t see things falling off with us going forward.”
Notre Dame was offer No. 10 for the 6-0, 175-pounder, joining Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, USC, Virginia Tech and Washington State. He has since earned offers from Cal and Washington.
“Being a student – that’s what means the most to me,” Presley said. “I know that Notre Dame is a very prestigious school that’s been around for a long time. They’ve been on my list of schools that I’ve wanted to get to and look at for educational and football purposes. Being at Eastside Catholic has prepared me to go to a college like that. I’m just really excited.”
During his freshman season in 2019, Presley played cornerback for the first time. He grew up playing receiver, but with a loaded group of pass catchers on that team, Presley played on the defensive side of the ball and showed off his skills. During the 2021 spring season in Washington, Presley has continued to impress as a lockdown corner.
Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney recently wrote that Presley will be someone to watch when the first Rivals250 drops for the 2023 class.
“Presley is a tough cornerback who does a good job disrupting the timing between receivers and quarterbacks,” noted Gorney. “He also does a nice job of making plays on the ball.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.