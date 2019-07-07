The Notre Dame Fighting Irish landed a new commitment from Nebraska WR Xavier Watts (Xavier Watts)

Fireworks went off in Notre Dame football recruiting during the week of the 4th of July. Even though we're currently in a recruiting dead period, that hasn't stopped big recruiting news from flowing at Blue & Gold Illustrated. The Fighting Irish added two new commitments this past week to bring the class to 17 total commits in the 2020 class. With the amount of content being produced by the BGI staff, chances are you may have missed a couple of articles. Catch up in this Week In Review feature.

WEEKLY FEATURES

CALEB OFFORD COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME

XAVIER WATTS COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME

TEAM ARTICLES

RECRUITING NEWS AND NOTES

THE OPENING CONTENT

PODCASTS

Driskell and Somogyi discuss Notre Dame's matchup with Navy.

Despite the return of Troy Pride and a roster full of young and talented players, there seems to be concern about the cornerback position around Irish Nation. Somogyi and Driskell break down the position.