Week In Review: Notre Dame Lands Two New Commitments
Fireworks went off in Notre Dame football recruiting during the week of the 4th of July.
Even though we're currently in a recruiting dead period, that hasn't stopped big recruiting news from flowing at Blue & Gold Illustrated. The Fighting Irish added two new commitments this past week to bring the class to 17 total commits in the 2020 class.
With the amount of content being produced by the BGI staff, chances are you may have missed a couple of articles. Catch up in this Week In Review feature.
WEEKLY FEATURES
BGI recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer delivered the latest in-depth Notre Dame recruiting scoop on Monday morning. Last week's edition had intel on how the class will round out and where Notre Dame stands with a top 2021 safety/rover prospect.
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi gives perspective on Notre Dame's athletic facilities in light of the new football complex that should be finished this summer.
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Construction Always In Process
Holland, Singer, and BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell give their thoughts on who is the top Notre Dame wide receiver target in the 2021 class.
Cover Three: Top 2021 Wide Receiver For Notre Dame
Driskell had a special edition of Midweek Musings that included scoop on Irish defensive backs heading into fall camp, a case for leaving spots open in the 2020 class, and more.
Holland's Irish Coffee column includes his final ten takeaways from The Opening in Texas, which includes detailed thoughts on three big time Notre Dame commitments.
Irish Coffee: 10 Things I Learned At The Opening Finals
Singer's Friday Notebook has the latest on three top offensive line targets for the Irish in 2021.
CALEB OFFORD COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME
Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord publicly committed to Notre Dame on the 4th of July. Why did he choose the Irish? Story below.
Notre Dame Adds Commitment From CB Caleb Offord
What does Offord's commitment mean for Notre Dame's 2020 class and what will be his fit in South Bend? Driskell breaks it down in his Class Impact story.
Class Impact: DB Caleb Offord To Notre Dame
Stats, notes, quotes, analysis, and a look at Notre Dame's 2020 class by position and state. Read the BGI Commitment Profile for Caleb Offord.
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 CB Caleb Offord
How many players has Notre Dame had from the Magnolia State? Get the historical perspective from Somogyi.
Notre Dame Football Recruiting History In Mississippi
A look at Caleb Offord as a young man.
XAVIER WATTS COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME
One day after Offord announced his pledge to the Irish, it was Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts' turn to make his news public. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver spoke with Driskell about choosing Notre Dame.
Notre Dame Lands Dynamic WR Xavier Watts
What impact does Watts' commitment to Notre Dame have? Driskell has the details.
Class Impact: WR Xavier Watts To Notre Dame
Singer has the details on Xavier Watts' commitment with notes, quotes, and much more.
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 WR Xavier Watts
BGI subscribers know that Driskell has been dialed in -- to say the least -- on Watts' recruitment. He has the inside look on how Watts' commitment to Notre Dame came to be.
Shamrock Secrets: An Inside Look At The Recruitment Of WR Xavier Watts
Notre Dame has a top ten nationally ranked recruiting class. Get an inside look at the 2020 recruiting rankings.
Where Notre Dame Sits In National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame football received a 2020 recruiting verbal commitment from a state the Fighting Irish have seldom mined.
TEAM ARTICLES
The latest Notre Dame 2019 opponent previews from Driskell, talking with writers who cover teams on the Irish's schedule this fall.
2019 Opponent Preview: Navy Midshipmen
2019 Opponent Preview: Boston College Eagles
2019 Opponent Preview: Stanford Cardinal
Part I of Somogyi's sit down interview with Irish head coach Brian Kelly. Irish fans won't want to miss this Q&A.
Brian Kelly Interview: Notre Dame's Momentum Shift
Part II of Somogyi's interview with Kelly.
Brian Kelly Interview, Part II: Future Plans At Notre Dame
A pair of Notre Dame seniors were named preseason All-Americans by the Sporting News.
Notre Dame's Tommy Kraemer And Alohi Gilman Named Preseason All-Americans
On the men's basketball front, Somogyi has the latest on Irish head coach Mike Brey and his future.
Mike Brey Discusses His Future At Notre Dame
Former Notre Dame wing Scott Martin is back at Notre Dame as the team’s development and recruiting coordinator.
RECRUITING NEWS AND NOTES
With the commitment of Watts, Notre Dame has an elite haul of offensive prospects. Driskell breaks it down.
Notre Dame Finishes Off The Elite Offensive Haul It Needed In 2020
Driskell grades out the Notre Dame 2020 prospects and gives his unparalleled analysis.
Who are Notre Dame's targets in the 2021 class at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end? Holland and Singer have the latest.
Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Offensive Skill Targets
Get the scoop on Notre Dame's 2021 targets in the Peach State from Singer, who lives in Atlanta.
Early Look: Notre Dame 2021 Targets In Georgia
THE OPENING CONTENT
BGI's own EJ Holland spent several days in Frisco, Texas for The Opening, which had Notre Dame commits and targets in action.
Quarterback Drew Pyne was named to the Elite 11, tight end Michael Mayer won the 7v7 Tournament MVP award, and running back Chris Tyree won the Fastest Man Challenge. It was a great week for these Irish commits representing Notre Dame in the Lone Star State.
Below are all of the links from Holland from The Opening and he will have more content in the coming days.
Notes, Quotes, Observations On Pyne From Elite 11 Session 1
Ex-Irish QB Malik Zaire Shares Thoughts On Notre Dame Commit Drew Pyne
Notes, Quotes, Observations On Pyne's Elite 11 'Pro Day' Workout
Elite 11 Session 3 Notebook: Future Rivals Pyne, Young Pushing Each Other
Notre Dame Recruiting Tidbits From The Opening Day 1
Notre Dame Commit Tyree Wins Fastest Man At The Opening
Thoughts On Notre Dame Commits From The Opening Training Camp
Thoughts On Notre Dame Commits From The Opening Jamboree
Notre Dame Recruiting Quick Hitters From The Opening Day 2
Notes, Quotes, Observations On Notre Dame Targets From The Opening Day 2
Notre Dame Commit Mayer Earns 7v7 Offensive MVP At The Opening
Thoughts On Notre Dame Recruits From Final Day At The Opening
PODCASTS
Driskell and Somogyi discuss Notre Dame's matchup with Navy.
Despite the return of Troy Pride and a roster full of young and talented players, there seems to be concern about the cornerback position around Irish Nation. Somogyi and Driskell break down the position.
Holland and Singer break down Notre Dame's new 2020 football commitments, take questions from the message board, and more.
