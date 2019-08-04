Week In Review: Notre Dame Football, Recruiting News
It was another busy week of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and recruiting news at Blue & Gold Illustrated. Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.
WEEKLY FEATURES
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer have scoop on defensive back targets in Texas, nuggets on weekend visitors, and more.
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi looks at Notre Dame's history in playing top five teams on the road.
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Working On The Night Shift
The BGI staff debates which sophomore will have the biggest impact on the field this fall.
Cover 3: Predicting Notre Dame's Breakout Sophomore In 2019
Midweek thoughts about the Notre Dame football program, its recruiting efforts and college football from BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell.
Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings
Holland shares insight on what kind of recruiter Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn is.
Irish Coffee: Notre Dame OL Coach Jeff Quinn Emerges As Elite Recruiter
The Friday Recruiting Notebook has details on the Irish sending out "official offers" and thoughts from the Rivals national staff on Notre Dame recruiting.
Friday Notebook: Mike Farrell Sounds Off On Irish's 2021 Class
NOTRE DAME TEAM CONTENT
Scoop on Notre Dame's offensive skill players from Driskell. You won't want to miss this!
Shamrock Secrets: Insider Scoop On Notre Dame's Offensive Skill Players
Driskell goes in-depth on the Irish position groups. Here are the breakdowns so far:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Notre Dame Media Day
Information from the BGI staff covering Notre Dame's Media Day leading into fall camp.
Key Camp Questions For The Notre Dame Offense
Key Camp Questions For The Notre Dame Defense
Transcript: Brian Kelly Kicks Off The 2019 Season
Terry Joseph Now Notre Dame Defensive Pass Game Coordinator
VIDEO: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Preseason Press Conference
Notre Dame Football Roster Updates
Notre Dame Football Notebook: 10 Takeaways From Brian Kelly Conference
Notre Dame Training Camp Preview: 10 To 1
Notre Dame Ranked 9th In Preseason Coaches Poll
Notre Dame Defense In Need Of Impact Production From The Sophomore Class
BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi has a countdown from 19 to 1 of the most pivotal figures who will be counted on to help lead Notre Dame back to the College Football Playoff.
No. 19 WR Michael Young
No. 18 LB Jack Lamb
No. 17 K Jonathan Doerer
No. 16 CB Houston Griffith
No. 15 DE Daelin Hayes
No. 14 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
No. 13 C Jarrett Patterson
No. 12 DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
No. 11 Tight End Cole Kmet
No. 10 Right Tackle Robert Hainsey
No. 9 Running Back Jafar Armstrong
No. 8 Defensive End Khalid Kareem
No. 7 Left Tackle Liam Eichenberg
Nos. 6/5 Safeties Jalen Elliott & Alohi Gilman
No. 4 Drop End Julian Okwara
No. 3 Wide Receiver Chase Claypool
No. 2 Cornerback Troy Pride Jr.
No. 1 Quarterback Ian Book
NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS
Holland gives the latest on a couple of key defensive back targets for the Fighting Irish.
Hot Button: Can Notre Dame Become A Player For Dontae Manning?
Hot Button: Should Notre Dame Push For Ramon Henderson?
Who are the top Notre Dame targets on the 2020 board and where do they Irish sit with them? Holland and Singer give the latest.
Hot Board: Where Notre Dame Stands With 2020 Targets
The Irish are looking to hold off Oklahoma for cornerback pledge Caleb Offord. Singer has the latest intel.
Oklahoma Looking To Make Move With Notre Dame Commit
Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman gives his thoughts on Notre Dame's class of 2020 commits in his region.
In-Depth Breakdown Of Notre Dame's Mid-Atlantic Commits
Holland and Singer take questions from Notre Dame fans. Which Irish commit would they rank as five-star prospects.
Recruiting Mailbag: Which Notre Dame Commits Should Be 5-Stars?
The scoop on a couple of big time prospects setting visits to see Notre Dame this fall.
Elite 2021 DB Schedules Fall Notre Dame Visit
Key 2020 DB Target Sets Notre Dame Official Visit
---
More Recruiting Headlines
2021 Four-Star OL David Davidkov Discusses Notre Dame Experience
Hoops Notebook: Movement On Notre Dame Men's Basketball Recruiting Board
Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher On Favorite NFL Players, Hobbies, More
Notre Dame Tradition Impresses 2021 OL Noah Josey
Six Notre Dame Commits On Maxwell National Offensive POY Watch List
Pair Of Notre Dame Commits On Maxwell National Defensive POY Watch List
Notre Dame Commit Gabriel Rubio Earns World Bowl Invitation
2021 DE Cade Denhoff On New Summer Offers, Notre Dame
Notre Dame Targets Headline MaxPreps Junior All-American Team
Notre Dame Commit Greg Crippen Named MaxPreps Junior All-American
Key 2020 DB Target Collin Gamble Talks Upcoming Notre Dame OV
2021 Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall Discusses Notre Dame Visit
Pair Of Notre Dame Commits Named MaxPreps All-Americans
Elite 2022 DB Jaeden Gould Recaps Notre Dame Visit
Four-Star DB JD Coffey Shares Latest On Notre Dame, Recruiting
Notre Dame Evaluating Rising 2021 Texas WR J. Michael Sturdivant
LUCKY CHARMS
Every night of the week, Holland has the latest insights on Notre Dame football recruiting. Check out the past week's Lucky Charms.
Lucky Charms: Can Notre Dame Strike Recruiting Gold In Texas?
Lucky Charms: Recruiting Tidbits On Irish Targets In California
Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame
Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Recruiting Intel From The Midwest
Lucky Charms: Anonymous P5 Coach Sounds Off On Notre Dame Commits
Lucky Charms: Top 2021 DB Target Still Looking To Visit Notre Dame
PODCASTS
Pod Like A Champion: New FutureCast Pick For ND Target
PODCAST: Previewing The 2019 Notre Dame Defense
----
