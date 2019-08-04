It was another busy week of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and recruiting news at Blue & Gold Illustrated. Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week. Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

It was a busy week of news and notes at BGI covering Brian Kelly's Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Rivals.com)

WEEKLY FEATURES

NOTRE DAME TEAM CONTENT

Click the picture to sign up for BlueandGold.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS

LUCKY CHARMS

PODCASTS