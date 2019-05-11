Week In Review: Busy Week For Notre Dame
It was an incredibly busy week for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail, and of course the team discussion never stops.
Blue & Gold Illustrated put out loads of content covering it all. Our week was filled with breakdown of Notre Dame's two big commitments, multiple weekly feature columns, recruiting news from our time on the road and other team breakdowns.
If you're not a subscriber to BGI then you'll want to sign up now and save 50% off and get a free Notre Dame t-shirt. You'll save money and get great content like you'll see below every single week.
Click HERE for details on our special offer. Offer ends at midnight tomorrow (Sunday).
WEEKLY FEATURES
Our newest feature at BGI is The Gold Standard, which will be a weekly Monday feature in which recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer give the latest inside scoop and intel about Notre Dame recruiting. It's going to become a must read for everyone!
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
On Tuesday we introduced the very first installment of a weekly feature from senior editor Lou Somogyi. It will be a weekly article where Somogyi shares his thoughts and views on a variety of Notre Dame topics, and his first edition covered a pretty important topic.
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame's Next Football National Title
In his weekly feature Midweek Musings, BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell covers a wide range of topics about Notre Dame football, recruiting, and even some national college football topics.
Holland has a new weekly feature where he addresses various topics about Notre Dame's recruiting efforts. In his latest installment of Irish Coffee, he spoke with a number of Arizona high school coaches to get their thoughts on the Irish staff.
Irish Coffee: Arizona HS Coaches Weigh In On Notre Dame
Each week Singer will have a Friday Notebook feature that will entail the latest nuggets and notes from Notre Dame's recruiting efforts. His latest feature included a note about a 2020 defensive back that is trending in ND's direction.
Every Wednesday three members of the BGI staff will debate a hot topic concerning the Irish recruiting efforts or the Notre Dame team. In the second installment, the recruiting staff and Driskell debate 2020 wide receiver recruiting.
RYLIE MILLS COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame kicked the week off by landing a talented defensive lineman that has been on the Irish board for over a year. Lake Forest (Ill.) High School standout end Rylie Mills - a Rivals250 defender - pledged to the Irish on Monday night.
Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Commits To Notre Dame.
Driskell broke down what the commitment of Mills means to the Notre Dame class and how he fits into the Irish defense.
Class Impact: DE Rylie Mills To Notre Dame
Singer spoke with the talented defender about why he chose Notre Dame.
Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Breaks Down Notre Dame Commitment
Singer compiled a profile of Mills.
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 DL Rylie Mills
Somogyi covered Notre Dame's long history of landing talented defensive linemen from Illinois.
Notre Dame & Illinois D-Linemen: A Long-Time Match
After landing Mills, Driskell broke down what comes next for Notre Dame when it comes to front seven recruiting.
TOSH BAKER COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame landed a major target on Wednesday when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout Tosh Baker pledged to the Irish. Baker ranks as the No. 51 player in the country, and Holland spoke with Baker about why he chose Notre Dame.
Rivals100 OT Tosh Baker Commits To Notre Dame
Driskell broke down how the commitment of Baker to Notre Dame impacts the 2020 class and how Baker fits into the Irish offense.
Class Impact: OT Tosh Baker To Notre Dame
Pinnacle head coach Dana Zupke spoke with Holland about what makes Baker such a special prospect.
Coach's Take: Irish Commit Baker A Future Sunday Player
Singer compiled a profile of Baker.
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 OT Tosh Baker
After picking up Mills and Baker, the Irish recruiting class saw a major skyrocket up the rankings.
Notre Dame Moves Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings
After landing Baker, Holland broke down who is left on the board along the offensive line for the Irish.
What's Next: Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting
Somogyi broke down Notre Dame's history of recruiting in the state.
TEAM ARTICLES
The crazy week of recruiting took much of the focus, but there were still two team notes.
Somogyi discussed Notre Dame's relationship with the MAC in football.
Notre Dame & The MAC: A Budding Football Union
Quarterback Ian Book was named one of the nation's top QB's for the preseason.
RECRUITING NEWS AND NOTES
A new feature nightly feature at BGI is the Lucky Charms from Holland and Singer:
May 6 Lucky Charms
May 7 Lucky Charms
May 8 Lucky Charms
May 9 Lucky Charms
May 10 Lucky Charms
Notre Dame offered a four-star offensive tackle with a familiar name, Mars (Pa.) High School blocker MIchael Carmody. He is the younger brother of Notre Dame men's basketball freshman guard Robby Carmody.
Note Dame Offer 'Surreal' For OT Michael Carmody
Singer went to Ocoee (Fla.) HIgh School to talk with talented defensive back Lovie Jenkins, and the Irish are in strong position with the underrated defender.
Does Notre Dame Lead For Florida DB Lovie Jenkins?
Holland went on the road last weekend, and that trip included a stop at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, which is home to a four-star defensive back that Notre Dame covets.
Four-Star DB Morant Opens Up About Recruiting, Notre Dame
While covering the Rivals Three-Stripe event in New Jersey, Holland spoke with Notre Dame commit and Rivals100 quarterback Drew Pyne.
Irish QB Commit Pyne Excited About Future At Notre Dame
Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 2021 offensive lineman Greg Crippen. Singer spoke with Crippen during a visit to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, where Crippen plays.
Notre Dame Commitment Going Well For OL Greg Crippen
The Fighting Irish extended an offer to Muskegon (Mich.) athlete Cameron Martinez, who has ties to Notre Dame.
Martinez Lands Notre Dame Offer, Planning Return Visit
Notre Dame has made Denton (Texas) Ryan athlete Billy Bowman a top early target, and the 2021 athlete spoke with Holland about his early interest in the Irish.
Notre Dame An Early Front Runner For Texas ATH Bowman
Notre Dame is making a push for Arlington (Texas) High School defensive back Jahari Rogers, who spoke with Holland about his recruitment.
Notre Dame In The Mix For Texas Athlete Rogers
Notre Dame recently visited with South Carolina commit Lovasea Carroll of Warrenton (Ga.) Warren County, and the Irish followed up that visit with an offer.
Notre Dame Extends Offer To South Carolina Commit
The Irish are starting to go after Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian defensive back Collin Gamble, who spoke with Holland about his recruitment.
Texas CB Gamble Excited To Be On Notre Dame's Radar
Singer was out to several Florida schools this past week, and he compiled a notebook to cover his travel.
Road Notebook: Florida Edition
Holland shared his final thoughts from the New Jersey Rivals camp.
Final Five Takeaways From Rivals New Jersey
Notre Dame is taking a run at a talented 2021 running back from North Carolina named Will Shipley, and Singer spoke with him about the interest from the Irish.
HOOPS NEWS
BGI is also the place to go for Notre Dame basketball coverage.
Notre Dame received a visit recently from talented 2020 wing Terrance Williams, who spoke to Singer about the trip.
Four-Star Wing 'Loved' Notre Dame Official Visit
Singer spoke with talented 2020 forward JaKobe Coles of Guyer (Texas) Denton.
Rivals150 PF JaKobe Coles Excited About Notre Dame
Muffet McGraw and the Notre Dame hoops team picked up a grad transfer point guard.
Destinee Walker Officially Joins Notre Dame Women's Basketball Roster
PODCASTS
Driskell and Somogyi break down the New Mexico Lobos, Notre Dame's second opponent in 2019. Of course, much of the discussion focuses on Bob Davie, the head coach for the Lobos.
Driskell and Somogyi discuss the young players that must step up in 2019 if Notre Dame is going to make another playoff run.
Driskell breaks down the commitment of Mills and Baker.
Holland and Singer got together for the new recruiting podcast at Notre Dame, Pod Like A Champion
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.