Notre Dame football held an evaluation camp on Thursday with recruits from across the country participating.

These are the best plays Inside ND Sports caught on camera from the camp. Players highlighted included 2026 OL Tyler Merrill, 2026 WR Jordan Clay, 2025 TE Marshall Pritchett, 2025 WR C.J. Simon, 2026 CB Elbert Hill and 2025 WR DeShaun Williams.

