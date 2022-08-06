Watch: Tommy Rees, QBs Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne speak to reporters

Following the second preseason camp practice, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne addressed the media.

Rees described the dynamic of his quarterback room, while Buchner and Pyne discussed their friendship.

Check out what they had to say in the video.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.



