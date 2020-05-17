Watch The Notre Dame Staff's Graduation Messages To Its Seniors
On-campus graduation festivities were supposed to be this weekend, complete with the walk through Notre Dame stadium.
Instead, they were done virtually and in homes across the country, with COVID-19 preventing the normal gathering.
Degrees are being conferred Sunday, though, and many members of Notre Dame's 2016 class became alumni. Some are out of eligibility. Some returned for a fifth year. Julian Love, the only early entrant of the group and a 2019 draft choice, finished his degree and was honored with his classmates.
Notre Dame's staff created personal video messages for each graduate. You can watch them all here.
To the graduating class of 2020,— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) May 16, 2020
The journey has not been easy, but it is worth it. 🎓☘️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/K51DvAGghL
We say that Notre Dame is a forty-year decision, and Troy’s commitment to excellence and education is a great example.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) May 17, 2020
We are proud of him and his dedication to earning his degree. #Graduating Champions pic.twitter.com/piIMDEHhgQ
Congratulations on graduating from the University of Notre Dame, @khalid_kareem5.— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) May 17, 2020
You set a standard within our defensive line unit that will be felt for years to come. Stay relentless and I know you'll do big things in the NFL and beyond. pic.twitter.com/qgWpzbySNw
You epitomize what it means to be coachable @cschills10. No matter the role or task required, you embraced it wholeheartedly. That winning attitude is why you are now a graduate of the best university in the world. Congratulations, Chris. pic.twitter.com/EvQKAnqMnP— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) May 17, 2020
Congratulations @DaelinHayes_IX on receiving your degree from Notre Dame.— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) May 16, 2020
I am proud of the dedication that you've poured into your academics, as well as into the team. We still have more work ahead of us and more to accomplish together! pic.twitter.com/J8RXIxcd5G
Energy all day! @KingCaarlos thanks for everything over the past three years. You are a class act, and embody what it means to graduate a champion! Big things ahead! pic.twitter.com/12DunOIhNb— Clark Lea (@Coach_Lea) May 16, 2020
These past four years you worked your tail off, Javon. Whatever you set your sights on, you attacked it relentlessly until you accomplished it. That is why you are now a Notre Dame graduate. Congratulations on your hard work and dedication paying off. pic.twitter.com/8zLtTEHd84— Del alexander (@dalex3333) May 16, 2020
John- from a young age, you’ve dreamed of being a Notre Dame graduate. Hard work, dedication, and consistency got you here. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/svKgI9wBjX— Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) May 16, 2020
When you chose to attend Notre Dame Temi, you knew the standard. You worked tirelessly to compete and push all those who you encountered to be better. Congratulations on earning a degree from Notre Dame, you deserve it Temi. pic.twitter.com/vRk3EcKCne— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) May 16, 2020
Congratulations @LiamEichenberg on earning your degree from Notre Dame. Proud of you for continuing to set the Standard. You have represented the Fighting Irish with class & distinction. We have much more to accomplish together. Continue The Mission! Go Irish. pic.twitter.com/be1mPlrXuf— Jeff Quinn (@CoachJeffQuinn) May 16, 2020
Let's Go ADE!!— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) May 16, 2020
You've accomplished one of your lifelong goals, earning a degree from the University of Notre Dame. However, our work is not done. Continue to set the standard and pursue excellence. pic.twitter.com/attS49siO8
You had goals set when you chose to come to Notre Dame, @_cavtion_.— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) May 16, 2020
I've watched you live up to every challenge you've faced, whether it be academically or on the football field. Now you are here, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Wishing you success in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/bvEfDwCEek
Tony,— Lance Taylor (@CoachLT39) May 16, 2020
Your competitive spirit and fierce leadership set the standard for all those you’ve come in contact with. Laser focus & grit has led you to a prestigious degree from Notre Dame. I’m excited to watch you thrive in the NFL and beyond, Congrats @TonnJoness, I am proud of you! pic.twitter.com/dVZHhtehwJ
I am proud of all of your accomplishments, @ChaseClaypool.— Del alexander (@dalex3333) May 16, 2020
Any obstacle that has come your way the past four years, you've conquered. Keep that chip on your shoulder always! Best of luck with the @Steelers and congratulations on becoming a Notre Dame graduate. pic.twitter.com/N1ogLpZj1I
It didn't take long for @julianlove27 to return to Notre Dame to complete another milestone in his journey as he earns a degree from the University of Notre Dame.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) May 16, 2020
Can't wait to see what year two with the @Giants holds for you on and off of the field. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/juw1ra81S0
Mick,— Lance Taylor (@CoachLT39) May 17, 2020
Congratulations, on achieving one of your biggest goals and earning your diploma from Notre Dame. I look forward to getting to coach you another season and watching you contribute as a leader & relentless competitor. Let’s get back to work! Go Irish! @mickassaf @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/6yhEshTVOM
You brought electric energy into the meeting room, on the field and most importantly the classroom @SlipperyFox10. Your leadership and tenacity will be missed greatly. A true Notre Dame man, I am excited to watch you in the NFL. Congratulations, Chris. pic.twitter.com/NyOB1ExisE— Del alexander (@dalex3333) May 17, 2020
