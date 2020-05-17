News More News
Watch The Notre Dame Staff's Graduation Messages To Its Seniors

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
On-campus graduation festivities were supposed to be this weekend, complete with the walk through Notre Dame stadium.

Instead, they were done virtually and in homes across the country, with COVID-19 preventing the normal gathering.

Degrees are being conferred Sunday, though, and many members of Notre Dame's 2016 class became alumni. Some are out of eligibility. Some returned for a fifth year. Julian Love, the only early entrant of the group and a 2019 draft choice, finished his degree and was honored with his classmates.

Notre Dame's staff created personal video messages for each graduate. You can watch them all here.

