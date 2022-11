MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Rivals' No. 42 player in 2023, Drayk Bowen, put together a performance for the history books last Friday night in his final regional championship game.

Bowen rushed for a career-high 227 yards on 25 carries (9.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. His longest carry of the night was 57 yards. And he was even better on defense. The 6-2, 230-pound Bowen had two interceptions, a pass breakup and 10 tackles (nine solo).

Check out highlights from Bowen's game by watching this video from Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove.