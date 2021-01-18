 Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame Or Oklahoma? Rivals100 Defensive End Tyson Ford Reveals His Commitment
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 13:59:52 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Rivals100 DE Tyson Ford Reveals His Commitment

BlueandGold.com brings the live stream of St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 four-star defensive end Tyson Ford’s college commitment Monday at 3:10 p.m. ET. His final four schools are Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Watch the live stream by clicking play in the video player below.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE'S ROUNDTABLE!

