WATCH: Rivals100 DE Tyson Ford Reveals His Commitment
BlueandGold.com brings the live stream of St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 four-star defensive end Tyson Ford’s college commitment Monday at 3:10 p.m. ET. His final four schools are Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
Watch the live stream by clicking play in the video player below.
