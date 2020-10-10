 WATCH: Postgame Interview With Five-Star Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Line Commit Blake Fisher
Mike Singer
Moments after Notre Dame class of 2021 five-star offensive line commit Blake Fisher helped pave the way for Avon (Ind.) High in a 28-19 victory against Zionsville (Ind.) High, he spoke with BlueandGold.com about the game and more.

