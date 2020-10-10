WATCH: Postgame Interview With Five-Star Notre Dame OL Commit Blake Fisher
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Moments after Notre Dame class of 2021 five-star offensive line commit Blake Fisher helped pave the way for Avon (Ind.) High in a 28-19 victory against Zionsville (Ind.) High, he spoke with BlueandGold.com about the game and more.
Click Here to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.