Watch highlights of offensive recruits from Notre Dame’s 2023 edition of the Irish Invasion camp. Players highlighted include 2025 WR target Derek Meadows, 2024 WR commits Micah Gilbert and Cam Williams, 2025 TE prospect Brock Schott, 2025 WR prospect Xzavion Robinson, 2026 TE prospect Jack Janda, 2025 WR prospect Aveion Chenault, 2026 QB prospect Dia Bell and 2026 QB prospect Brodie McWhorter.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube

Don't want to wait for Notre Dame recruiting news, intel and predictions? New Inside ND Sports users can sign up a free trial subscription that lasts until Notre Dame's preseason camp is underway (Aug. 1).

Click here to take advantage of this deal and use promo code NDVISITS

This offer is valid through June 12.