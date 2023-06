Notre Dame's official visitors for the June 9-11 weekend arrive on campus Friday morning.

The 2024 recruits visiting include DT commit Sean Sevillano Jr., DE commit Loghan Thomas, DE commit Cole Mullins, LB commit Bodie Kahoun, CB commit Karson Hobbs, TE target Carter Nelson, S target Oliver Miles III, DE target Elijah Rushing, LB commit Teddy Rezac, LB target Bradley Shaw, WR commit Cam Williams, CB commit Leonard Moore and S commit Kennedy Urlacher.

Updates on the visits will be coming on The Insider Lounge later this weekend.

