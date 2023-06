Notre Dame's official visitors for the June 16-18 weekend arrive on campus Friday morning.

The 2024 recruits visiting include DE commit Bryce Young, WR commit Micah Gilbert, TE commit Jack Larsen, S target Malcolm Ziglar, LB target Keyshawn Flowers, RB commit Aneyas Williams, WR commit Isiah Canion and LB target Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

