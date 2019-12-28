News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 15:21:48 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Notre Dame Postgame Press Conference - Camping World Bowl

BlueAndGold
Staff

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Brian Kelly, wide receiver Chase Claypool and defensive end Khalid Kareem discuss ND's 33-9 win against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}