BlueAndGold

WATCH: Notre Dame Postgame Press Conference - Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Brian Kelly, wide receiver Chase Claypool and defensive end Khalid Kareem discuss ND's 33-9 win against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.