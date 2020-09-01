WATCH: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference (Sept. 1)
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame's weekend scrimmage, roster movement at running back, other roster moves and more are among the topics Irish head coach Brian Kelly discussed during his Tuesday afternoon press conference via Zoom.
Watch the video in its entirety below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.