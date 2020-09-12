WATCH: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Post-Duke Press Conference
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly discussed injury updates from the 27-13 versus Duke, the performance of running back Kyren Williams and much more in his postgame press conference, which can be viewed below.
