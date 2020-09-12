 BlueAndGold - WATCH: Notre Dame-Duke Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-12 16:56:59 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Notre Dame-Duke Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

After the conclusion of Notre Dame's season opening 27-13 triumph versus Duke, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and football analyst Mike Goolsby, a former Fighting Irish captain and linebacker, went live on YouTube to discuss the game.

Watch the replay of the show below, and please like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube!

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}