BlueAndGold - WATCH: Notre Dame-Duke Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby

WATCH: Notre Dame-Duke Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby
After the conclusion of Notre Dame's season opening 27-13 triumph versus Duke, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and football analyst Mike Goolsby, a former Fighting Irish captain and linebacker, went live on YouTube to discuss the game.
Watch the replay of the show below
