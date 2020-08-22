 WATCH: Former Linebacker Mike Goolsby Breaks Down New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Nolan Ziegler
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-22 08:39:50 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Mike Goolsby Breaks Down New Irish Commit Nolan Ziegler

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame added its third commitment in the 2022 class on Saturday morning, when Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central linebacker Nolan Ziegler announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby analyze the new Irish verbal commit.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}