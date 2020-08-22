WATCH: Mike Goolsby Breaks Down New Irish Commit Nolan Ziegler
Notre Dame added its third commitment in the 2022 class on Saturday morning, when Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central linebacker Nolan Ziegler announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby analyze the new Irish verbal commit.
