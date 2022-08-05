 InsideNDSports - Watch: Marcus Freeman speaks with reporters after Friday's practice
Watch: Marcus Freeman speaks with reporters after Friday's practice

Kyle Kelly • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
@ByKyleKelly
Notre Dame football recruiting writer with past experience covering Ohio State football recruiting for cleveland.com. Current Northwestern University graduate student and John Carroll University grad.

Marcus Freeman's first preseason practice as a head coach is in the books.

On Friday, Freeman addressed the media afterward. He shared his insight on the quarterback competition, attention to the offense as a defensive-minded head coach, which position group stood out and players that caught his attention after day one.

Check out Freeman's comments in the video.

---------------------------------------------------------------

