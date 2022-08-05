Watch: Marcus Freeman speaks with reporters after Friday's practice

Marcus Freeman's first preseason practice as a head coach is in the books.

On Friday, Freeman addressed the media afterward. He shared his insight on the quarterback competition, attention to the offense as a defensive-minded head coach, which position group stood out and players that caught his attention after day one.

Check out Freeman's comments in the video.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbeanor Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.