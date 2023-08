Notre Dame freshman quarterback Kenny Minchey on his growth from spring to fall practice, working under quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, relationship with Sam Hartman, competing for the No. 2 role, standouts from wide receiver group and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Kenny Minchey throwing at practice on July 26.