Notre Dame football practiced Saturday inside the Irish Athletics Center for the sixth time this spring. Watch Irish linebackers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, cornerbacks and quarterbacks in action.

Players highlighted include JD Bertrand, Nolan Ziegler, Prince Kollie, Drayk Bowen, Jaiden Ausberry, Preston Zinter, Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Zeke Correll, Andrew Kristofic, Benjamin Morrison, Jaden Mickey, Christian Gray, Sam Hartman, Tyler Buchner, Steve Angeli and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jack Kiser (left), JD Bertrand (right) and Nolan Ziegler (middle)