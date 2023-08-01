Notre Dame football completed its sixth preseason camp practice on Tuesday, Aug 1. Watch defensive line coach Al Washington, defensive graduate assistant Max Bullough and Irish cornerbacks, safeties, linebackers, offensive linemen and defensive linemen work through drills.

Players featured include running back Audric Estimé, offensive tackle Blake Fisher, offensive guard Andrew Kristofic, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebacker JD Bertrand, linebacker Jack Kiser, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, cornerback Jaden Mickey, cornerback Clarence Lewis and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Javontae Jean-Baptiste during practice on July 26.