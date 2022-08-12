Watch: Highlights from Notre Dame football's seventh preseason practice

Notre Dame football practiced for the seventh time in preseason camp on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Watch Irish cornerbacks, safeties, linebackers, defensive line, quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends in action.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Read Inside ND Sports' observations from practice here.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.



