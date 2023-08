Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli on Sam Hartman, the competition between Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey for No. 2 on the depth chart, the difference great quarterback play makes for a team and more.

Pictured: Gino Guidugli during April's Blue-Gold Game.