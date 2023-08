Notre Dame redshirt freshman running back Gi'Bran Payne details fall camp improvements, competition at the position, Audric Estimé's leadership, taking pride in pass protection, what Jeremiyah Love brings to the room, Sam Hartman and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Redshirt freshman running back Gi'bran Paynr during practice on July 26.