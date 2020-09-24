 WATCH: Game Analysis Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Wide Receiver Target Deion Colzie
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 10:04:27 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Game Analysis Of Notre Dame Wide Receiver Target Deion Colzie

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie has been a longtime priority for Notre Dame in the 2021 class. BlueandGold.com viewed his game on Sept. 18 live, and shares highlights and analysis in the video below.

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}