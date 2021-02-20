 WATCH: Four-Star 2020 Linebacker Devon Jackson Reveals Top Schools, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Included
WATCH: Four-Star LB Devon Jackson Reveals Top Schools

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

Omaha (Neb.) Burke class of 2022 four-star linebacker Devon Jackson sat down with BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer to break down his top five schools. Jackson discusses each program, what's next in his recruitment and more.

{{ article.author_name }}