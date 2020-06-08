WATCH: Five Thoughts On New Notre Dame CB Commit Ryan Barnes
On June 6, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard cornerback Ryan Barnes announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer gives five thoughts on what the commitment means for Notre Dame.
Ryan Barnes Commitment Content From BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Adds Commitment From Maryland DB Ryan Barnes
Ryan Barnes’ Journey From Under-The-Radar Recruit To Notre Dame Commit
Versatile Ryan Barnes Eager To Play Wherever Notre Dame Needs Him
Commit Impact: What Landing Ryan Barnes Means For Notre Dame
