WATCH: Five Thoughts On New Notre Dame CB Commit Ryan Barnes

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
On June 6, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard cornerback Ryan Barnes announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer gives five thoughts on what the commitment means for Notre Dame.

