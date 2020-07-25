How big of a verbal is this for the Irish offensive line?

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and beat writer Patrick Engel break down the commitment of Zionsville (Ind.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Joey Tanona .

