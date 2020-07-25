WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down New Commit Joey Tanona
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and beat writer Patrick Engel break down the commitment of Zionsville (Ind.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Joey Tanona.
How big of a verbal is this for the Irish offensive line?
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.