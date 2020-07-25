 WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Joey Tanona
football

WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down New Commit Joey Tanona

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and beat writer Patrick Engel break down the commitment of Zionsville (Ind.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Joey Tanona.

How big of a verbal is this for the Irish offensive line?

{{ article.author_name }}