WATCH: Blake Fisher On Notre Dame Commitment, Recruiting Others
After a dominating performance at the Midwest Exposure Camp in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Saturday morning, Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher spoke with Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt about a number of topics.
Check out the video interview below.
