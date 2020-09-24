WATCH: Analysis Of 2022 Notre Dame QB Target Steven Angeli
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer made a trip to New Jersey last Tuesday to check out Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 quarterback Steven Angeli, who holds an offer from Notre Dame.
Get Singer's thoughts on Angeli's performance in the exclusive video below.
